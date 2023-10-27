Christian Horner on Verstappen: Hero and villain

Christian Horner in his most successful season as Red Bull Racing team boss: 17 wins in 18 races, Constructors' Cup victory, Max Verstappen world champion for the third time, Sergio Pérez on his way to second place in the World Championship.

Horner says: "We are far from finished with this season. We have never had both drivers in the top two at the end of the season, we want to do that this time. And we want to win more races, of course."

The 49-year-old Englishman continued, "The rumour is not true that Pérez will only keep his place with us if he finishes second in the championship. Checo has a contract with us until the end of 2024, we know exactly what he is capable of. Just look at how strong he drove in the first part of the season."

"He dominated in Baku, he won on the difficult Saudi Arabia circuit, he led the world championship. It's up to us to make him feel comfortable enough in the car that he can come back as strong as he did in those first races."



There were boos for winner Max Verstappen after the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas. Christian Horner remained relaxed: "That kind of thing completely rolls off Max. Sometimes you're the hero for certain fans, sometimes you're the villain."



"Max is a thoroughbred racer who now combines a lot of experience with his enormous talent. He drives patiently, he knows exactly when to pick up the pace and when to go just as fast as he needs to in order to stay ahead. His maturity never ceases to amaze me."



"I'm not worried here in Mexico either. We love coming to Mexico City, we love the passion of the Mexican fans, the atmosphere is unique. The fact that many fans here are predominantly behind Checo shouldn't come as a particular surprise to anyone."



"Sure Checo has a chance to win here. He drove a good race in Austin, a whole country is behind him here. He's relaxed despite all the hype and had a good first practice. The starting position is right."



How does Horner see the opposition? "Behind us, the balance of power is constantly changing. And it was clear that the opponents were getting closer when we stopped the development of the RB19. And so I expect a hard piece of work here as well."





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time



