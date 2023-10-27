Sergio "Checo" Pérez: Secrets of the Mexican Idol

Red Bull Racing ace Sergio Pérez admits: "Of course the hype is pretty big here in Mexico. But it's also nice to feel the support of the fans so intensely." Where does the 33-year-old Formula 1 driver get his rest? "Checo" grins: "In the race car."

Many facets of the 253-time GP competitor are known to every fan here, but for us it's more surprising sides of Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza, born on 26 January 1990 in Guadalajara (Jalisco). The father of four loves golf, for example. He started playing when he moved out to England at the age of 17. "Unfortunately, I get to golf far too rarely during the season. When I have time off, I'm on the course twice a week."

Sergio Pérez's first car was a used Chevy that his sister and brother had already driven. That was as far as the much-used car went, because Sergio had an accident with it. "I was going to a football match but realised I had forgotten my shoes at home. So I sped back and took a one-way street as a shortcut - that was not a good idea at all!"

Pérez keeps a close eye on what's happening in the stock market. "I've invested a little in shares." Does Sergio have a particularly good hand there? Sergio laughs: "It's like in motorsport - one day it goes well, another day a bit less."



That can happen sometimes when your head is full of a thousand thoughts. Sergio: "Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner invited me to his home for dinner. Shortly afterwards I flew from England to Mexico. There the phone rang: Christian was on the line and asked me if I actually knew that my wallet was still with him."



Pérez has strong roots at home in Mexico and loves his homeland very much, but if he had to choose another city to live in, "it would be Madrid. It's a fabulous city and the Spanish culture is quite similar to the Mexican culture."



This question to a Formula One driver comes up again and again: What would a driver's profession be today if the big racing career hadn't happened? Sergio: "I think I would have become a banker or a lawyer. Adrenaline flows there too, just like in racing."



Most Mexicans have a weakness for football, and Sergio Pérez is no different. His favourite at home is Club América from Mexico City. But Pérez also follows LA Galaxy games closely, because that's where his buddy Javier Hernández (Chicharito) plays. "He moved to Manchester United when I came to Formula 1. So, in a way, we started our international careers together."



Back in 2012, Pérez set up a foundation in Guadalajara to help the disadvantaged, especially children. "This is important to me because many people are in a bad way. I'm very proud of the work we do there."



Most drivers cite Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher as role models, but Pérez is different: "I never had a role model. I just admire people who are successful, at work or in their private lives."



Pérez likes to travel light: "I used to have a coach who always said to me: 'Wallet, phone, passport, you don't need all the rest.' So to this day I really only travel with the bare essentials."



Sergio Pérez's race number 11 was already on his racing kart for the following reason: "When I started karting, Ivan Zamorano played for Club América. I thought he was great, so I stuck the 11 on my kart as well."





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time



