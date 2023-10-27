Practice 2 Mexico: Verstappen in front, Alonso scaremonger

Packed grandstands at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, with 22.3 million inhabitants the sixth largest city in the world after Tokyo (37.2), Delhi (32.9), Shanghai (29.2), Dhaka (23.2) and Sao Paulo (22.6). None of the local fans wants to miss even one lap of their favourite driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez.

Why "Checo"? The Red Bull Racing driver explained it like this: "It's neither complicated nor is there a special story behind it. In Mexico, the first name Sergio is often made Checo, that's all."

The practice started at 26 degrees, the track 40 degrees warm, rain probability at 20 per cent - a bigger rain cell was near the track.

Immediately after the start of practice (midnight in Europe), many drivers took to the track with the 2024 Pirelli prototypes. Each driver has two sets of these rollers at his disposal on the first Mexico practice day.



For regular drivers Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) it was their first laps this year for their racing teams - they had watched the first practice because the teams used F2 drivers.



Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen reported a few drops after six minutes. The Dutchman was already in the lead again at this point, ahead of Norris, Albon, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Sainz. It stayed with drops for the time being, the track remained dry.



Alex Albon confirmed his great form from the first practice and took the lead from Verstappen. He radioed to the pits: "Can you have a look at the right rear? I think there's a tear-off film stuck there."



Ferrari had solved a hydraulic problem of Carlos Sainz in the first practice. His stablemate Charles Leclerc already in second place, standing after 15 minutes: Verstappen a tenth of a second ahead of Leclerc, then Ricciardo, Sainz, Bottas, Albon, Norris, Ocon and Alonso.



After 20 minutes new best time by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, thanks to soft Pirelli tyres.



Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso smoked a set of soft tyres in a high-speed spin in turn 10 - fast lap thus ruined, but the two-time Formula 1 champion was able to avoid an ugly impact.



Sergio Pérez also had a slip-up after setting the best sector time in the first part of the track. Williams driver Logan Sargeant cleared a plastic bollard.



After just under half an hour, Verstappen took the lead again, just over a tenth of a second ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren, the drivers now on qualifying simulations.



It became clear that the soft tyre would barely last a lap, and a second one - for example after an aborted attempt due to a mistake - was not possible.



Valtteri Bottas made people sit up and take notice with third place, Sergio Pérez fluffed the last corner. Charles Leclerc moved up to 3rd place. New order: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Pérez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri and Russell. Nico Hülkenberg in P14, just 0.849 seconds behind the leader.



Aston Martin warned Fernando Alonso: a new rain cell was approaching. At the same time, the Greens had a problem with the left front wheel on Lance Stroll's car, which would not come off, possibly due to a wheel nut that had been put on at an angle.



Bad timing for Stroll: It started to drizzle again and the Canadian had not yet made a run on soft tyres.



The rain increased towards the end of the session, so no more improvements.





2nd practice, Mexico

01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time



