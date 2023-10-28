Charles Leclerc 3rd: "Ferrari can still go further".

Monegasque Charles Leclerc was on pole position in Mexico 2019. It is quite possible that the Ferrari driver will again achieve the best starting position on Saturday. "We can go even faster."

With Ferrari it's been back and forth all season, sometimes Carlos Sainz is the faster man, sometimes it's Charles Leclerc. In Mexico, so far, it's Leclerc who took pole four years ago at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Assessing the balance of power in Formula 1 is even more difficult this time than usual: because on Friday each driver was able to use two sets of 2024 prototype tyres from Pirelli, that distorts the picture. And as usual, nobody knows how much fuel was in the petrol tanks.

But what is to be expected: The field is close together, Red Bull Racing does not dominate, and a striking second force is not recognisable so far either.

Five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc says: "What was positive today - we were able to try everything we had planned. There were no problems."

It was a different story in the pit next door: Carlos Sainz was slowed down by a hydraulic leak in the first practice session.



Leclerc continued: "We already know pretty much where we are going in terms of set-up, even if we still have some ideas for improvements. We have worked extensively for the race and I think we can make further progress on Saturday."





2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time