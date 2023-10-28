Lando Norris (McLaren): Warning for Max Verstappen

Strong performance by Englishman Lando Norris in the second free practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix: second place, only just behind champion Max Verstappen. Norris is fired up.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was only 119 thousandths of a second off the fastest time - the 23-year-old Englishman put in an impressive performance in the second practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Now the current WRC sixth-placed driver even believes in his second pole position after Russia 2021, and he warns leader Verstappen: "We are close on their heels. Even though I realise - this is only a Friday. So I don't want to get too excited too soon."

"But it went better than I expected, it was a good day. We know we have to show a strong qualifying because overtaking is not easy on this track."

"At the same time, I will have to carefully assess the risks in qualifying because one mistake can easily cost you four or five places here, that's how close everyone is."



How much closer can Norris get to Verstappen? Lando: "I don't know how much more I can squeeze out of the car. I hope I haven't already done my best lap this weekend."





2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time