Lando Norris (McLaren): Warning for Max Verstappen
McLaren driver Lando Norris was only 119 thousandths of a second off the fastest time - the 23-year-old Englishman put in an impressive performance in the second practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix.
Now the current WRC sixth-placed driver even believes in his second pole position after Russia 2021, and he warns leader Verstappen: "We are close on their heels. Even though I realise - this is only a Friday. So I don't want to get too excited too soon."
"But it went better than I expected, it was a good day. We know we have to show a strong qualifying because overtaking is not easy on this track."
"At the same time, I will have to carefully assess the risks in qualifying because one mistake can easily cost you four or five places here, that's how close everyone is."
How much closer can Norris get to Verstappen? Lando: "I don't know how much more I can squeeze out of the car. I hope I haven't already done my best lap this weekend."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time