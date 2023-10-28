Sergio Pérez in Mexico: "I almost flew off".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sergio Pérez lapped the Mexico circuit 57 times on Friday. The 33-year-old from Guadalajara finished the first session in third place. After the second hour at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, he finished the opening session of the domestic race weekend in fifth place. Both times he was around three tenths off the fastest time set by his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen.
The local hero was pleased with the atmosphere that prevailed at the track. He enthused after his work was done: "It's funny. When you're in the car, you're so concentrated that you forget where you are. But as soon as you get out, it's overwhelming. I get so much attention and it's nice that the fans support me so much."
The WRC runner-up's interim assessment was less euphoric: "It wasn't a smooth day, we haven't got a good idea yet of how the soft tyre behaves on a lap. I had a yellow flag on the first attempt, so I tackled a second timed lap. But that lap wasn't the best and I almost went off in the first corner."
"We still need to understand some things better, especially the different tyre compounds, to use them properly on Sunday. But overall our situation looks quite good and I think we have found a good direction to go. It doesn't look bad, but qualifying will be fiercely competitive, as we all know," added Pérez.
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time