Sergio Pérez in Mexico: "I almost flew off".

For Sergio Pérez, the start to the weekend in Mexico did not go according to plan. "It was not a smooth day," the Red Bull Racing driver said after finishing the second practice session in fifth place.

Sergio Pérez lapped the Mexico circuit 57 times on Friday. The 33-year-old from Guadalajara finished the first session in third place. After the second hour at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, he finished the opening session of the domestic race weekend in fifth place. Both times he was around three tenths off the fastest time set by his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen.

The local hero was pleased with the atmosphere that prevailed at the track. He enthused after his work was done: "It's funny. When you're in the car, you're so concentrated that you forget where you are. But as soon as you get out, it's overwhelming. I get so much attention and it's nice that the fans support me so much."

The WRC runner-up's interim assessment was less euphoric: "It wasn't a smooth day, we haven't got a good idea yet of how the soft tyre behaves on a lap. I had a yellow flag on the first attempt, so I tackled a second timed lap. But that lap wasn't the best and I almost went off in the first corner."

"We still need to understand some things better, especially the different tyre compounds, to use them properly on Sunday. But overall our situation looks quite good and I think we have found a good direction to go. It doesn't look bad, but qualifying will be fiercely competitive, as we all know," added Pérez.

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time