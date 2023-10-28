Fernando Alonso: Explanation for last place in FP2
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Austin, Aston Martin brought a comprehensive upgrade that included innovations to the underbody, the sidepods, the diffuser and the beam wing. But the hoped-for progress could not be achieved, on the contrary. Because the front brakes overheated during the only hour of practice, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were unable to gather enough data to find a good set-up for the rest of the weekend.
This was then reflected in the results. In qualifying, both green racers were stuck in Q1, and in the sprint shootout, Alonso and Stroll finished in Q2. Alonso finished the sprint in thirteenth place, far away from the points, while his team-mate was the victim of a water leak. The team reacted and let Alonso start the race on Sunday with the old car. His teammate got a new set-up and both started from the pit lane.
While Stroll still benefited from the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the end and collected six points in seventh place, Alonso had to accept a retirement due to a damaged underbody. Before his retirement, however, he was able to show good pace. "That was not only because we optimised our set-up, but also because the competition did not make the most of their set-up," the two-time champion put it into perspective.
And Alonso warned even before the start of the Mexico weekend: "We are not yet completely clear how we have to set up the car in Mexico, because a completely different track awaits us there, where something completely different is required. We will have to use all the practice time to prepare."
But in the first practice session, Alonso had still not completed a timed lap at half-time due to problems with the car. He ended up 16th on the timesheet after 17 laps. In the second session, the Asturian then lapped the track 30 times, but did not make it past last place.
There was a simple reason for this, as Alonso explained afterwards: "We were primarily concentrating on race pace and had plenty of fuel on board, so it's hard to read anything out of the times. But the car felt good and I was happy with the set-up. We're getting a better understanding of the update and now if we focus on performance we'll know where we stand."
The current World Championship fourth-placed rider didn't want to say much about his moment of shock at the tenth corner of the second practice session, where he took a high-speed spin but managed to avoid an impact. "I just lost control of the car, that's all there is to it," he waved it off.
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time