Fernando Alonso: Explanation for last place in FP2

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso finished Friday's practice session at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in last place. There is a simple explanation for this, as the two-time champion points out.

In Austin, Aston Martin brought a comprehensive upgrade that included innovations to the underbody, the sidepods, the diffuser and the beam wing. But the hoped-for progress could not be achieved, on the contrary. Because the front brakes overheated during the only hour of practice, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were unable to gather enough data to find a good set-up for the rest of the weekend.

This was then reflected in the results. In qualifying, both green racers were stuck in Q1, and in the sprint shootout, Alonso and Stroll finished in Q2. Alonso finished the sprint in thirteenth place, far away from the points, while his team-mate was the victim of a water leak. The team reacted and let Alonso start the race on Sunday with the old car. His teammate got a new set-up and both started from the pit lane.

While Stroll still benefited from the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the end and collected six points in seventh place, Alonso had to accept a retirement due to a damaged underbody. Before his retirement, however, he was able to show good pace. "That was not only because we optimised our set-up, but also because the competition did not make the most of their set-up," the two-time champion put it into perspective.

And Alonso warned even before the start of the Mexico weekend: "We are not yet completely clear how we have to set up the car in Mexico, because a completely different track awaits us there, where something completely different is required. We will have to use all the practice time to prepare."

But in the first practice session, Alonso had still not completed a timed lap at half-time due to problems with the car. He ended up 16th on the timesheet after 17 laps. In the second session, the Asturian then lapped the track 30 times, but did not make it past last place.

There was a simple reason for this, as Alonso explained afterwards: "We were primarily concentrating on race pace and had plenty of fuel on board, so it's hard to read anything out of the times. But the car felt good and I was happy with the set-up. We're getting a better understanding of the update and now if we focus on performance we'll know where we stand."

The current World Championship fourth-placed rider didn't want to say much about his moment of shock at the tenth corner of the second practice session, where he took a high-speed spin but managed to avoid an impact. "I just lost control of the car, that's all there is to it," he waved it off.

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time