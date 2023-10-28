Daniel Ricciardo (6th): "We have a top 10 car".

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo was pleased with the sixth fastest lap after the first two practice sessions in Mexico. He is sure: His car is good enough to make it into the top 10 in qualifying.

In Austin, Daniel Ricciardo made his comeback after the long injury break he had to take due to his training accident in Zandvoort. The injured left hand did not hinder him in his work at the wheel, as the AlphaTauri driver affirmed several times. But because the weekend was held in sprint format, he had little time to get used to the Formula 1 car again and to find a good set-up.

In the race he saw the chequered flag in fifteenth and last place, so he couldn't wait to get back on track in Mexico. "After the Austin race, we discovered a few things that I really wanted to try," he confessed in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where he put in a decent performance.

In the first practice session, he was still eight and a half seconds off the best time of his former team-mate Max Verstappen. This put him in eighth place. He finished the day sixth fastest, 0.316 seconds behind the Red Bull Racing champion. He appeared in front of the media in a correspondingly good mood.

"Today was a very good day," Ricciardo declared, beaming. "I like this track and the car was good, I felt comfortable from the start and we were able to try a few things that were not possible in Austin because of the sprint format. I also made good progress in the set-up of the car over the course of the practice sessions," he said happily.

"However, the gaps are very tight, to the front but also to the back. So I have to get everything right in qualifying," cautioned the eight-time GP winner, who is confident: "We are in a good position and I am confident that we can show the good performance during the rest of the weekend. I think we have a top-10 car for qualifying," added the 34-year-old.

