Daniel Ricciardo (6th): "We have a top 10 car".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Austin, Daniel Ricciardo made his comeback after the long injury break he had to take due to his training accident in Zandvoort. The injured left hand did not hinder him in his work at the wheel, as the AlphaTauri driver affirmed several times. But because the weekend was held in sprint format, he had little time to get used to the Formula 1 car again and to find a good set-up.
In the race he saw the chequered flag in fifteenth and last place, so he couldn't wait to get back on track in Mexico. "After the Austin race, we discovered a few things that I really wanted to try," he confessed in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where he put in a decent performance.
In the first practice session, he was still eight and a half seconds off the best time of his former team-mate Max Verstappen. This put him in eighth place. He finished the day sixth fastest, 0.316 seconds behind the Red Bull Racing champion. He appeared in front of the media in a correspondingly good mood.
"Today was a very good day," Ricciardo declared, beaming. "I like this track and the car was good, I felt comfortable from the start and we were able to try a few things that were not possible in Austin because of the sprint format. I also made good progress in the set-up of the car over the course of the practice sessions," he said happily.
"However, the gaps are very tight, to the front but also to the back. So I have to get everything right in qualifying," cautioned the eight-time GP winner, who is confident: "We are in a good position and I am confident that we can show the good performance during the rest of the weekend. I think we have a top-10 car for qualifying," added the 34-year-old.
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time