George Russell (10th): "Have to improve the pace".
George Russell had to watch the first practice session of the Mexico GP because Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti was allowed out in his GP racer. The young Briton only came into action in the second session and he took the opportunity to lap the track 31 times, although the rain, which increased towards the end of the session, made the job more difficult.
His personal best was more than half a second slower than the day's fastest time set by Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen. By comparison, his teammate Lewis Hamilton was eleventh fastest in the first practice session and seventh at the end of the day. The seven-time world champion was separated by 0.338sec from Verstappen's best.
Russell summed up after the work was done: "It felt good to be back in the car, but I had a difficult session today in mixed weather conditions. It rained a bit towards the end of the second session and that affected everyone's lap times."
"The field was very close together and there was a lot of traffic during the sessions," the 25-year-old further explained. "That is one of the challenges we have to overcome this weekend. We also need to improve the pace of our car if we want to be up front in qualifying. But I know we will work hard overnight to achieve that," added the current WRC eighth-placed driver, who also admitted: "There were a couple of cars in the top-10 that we didn't expect. I have no idea where we will be in qualifying."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time