George Russell (10th): "Have to improve the pace".

George Russell was only in action for one hour on practice Friday in Mexico because he had to leave his car to Frederik Vesti in the first session. Although he made it into the top 10, he is calling for progress.

George Russell had to watch the first practice session of the Mexico GP because Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti was allowed out in his GP racer. The young Briton only came into action in the second session and he took the opportunity to lap the track 31 times, although the rain, which increased towards the end of the session, made the job more difficult.

His personal best was more than half a second slower than the day's fastest time set by Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen. By comparison, his teammate Lewis Hamilton was eleventh fastest in the first practice session and seventh at the end of the day. The seven-time world champion was separated by 0.338sec from Verstappen's best.

Russell summed up after the work was done: "It felt good to be back in the car, but I had a difficult session today in mixed weather conditions. It rained a bit towards the end of the second session and that affected everyone's lap times."

"The field was very close together and there was a lot of traffic during the sessions," the 25-year-old further explained. "That is one of the challenges we have to overcome this weekend. We also need to improve the pace of our car if we want to be up front in qualifying. But I know we will work hard overnight to achieve that," added the current WRC eighth-placed driver, who also admitted: "There were a couple of cars in the top-10 that we didn't expect. I have no idea where we will be in qualifying."

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time