Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "Expect a close fight".
The weekend in Mexico got off to a late start for Carlos Sainz, as the Spaniard was absent from the Ferrari team on media day. He was not feeling well, but would take part in Friday's practice session, the Scuderia from Maranello announced. On Friday, the 29-year-old from Madrid sat in the red racer as promised and did his laps.
Although he was slowed down by a hydraulic leak in the first hour of practice, Sainz completed 23 laps and finished seventh on the timesheet, 0.761 seconds behind Max Verstappen's best time. In the afternoon, he completed 34 laps and reduced his gap to the day's best time - again set by the champion from the Red Bull Racing team - to 0.571 sec. Nevertheless, it was only enough for eleventh place.
Afterwards, the current WRC fifth-placed said with regard to the problems in the first session: "Although we had a small problem, we were able to clarify the most important points of our training programme. But there are still some things to do." And he admitted: "It was a tricky day for us and to be honest I expected us to be a bit stronger."
"But for some reason we didn't manage to get the car balance right. Especially on a fast lap I was struggling with the grip on the rear axle. That's what we need to focus on now," analysed Sainz, adding, "The soft tyres are very soft and overheat quickly, so that can also cause problems."
"We will now look at how we can improve our pace on a lap. The power density in the field is obviously very high, so I expect a close fight in all qualifying segments," explained the son of the rally legend of the same name. And when asked about his physical condition, he revealed: "I am feeling better again and my condition should improve even more over the course of the weekend. Today I wasn't quite fit yet."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time