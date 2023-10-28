Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "Expect a close fight".

Carlos Sainz reported back in time for the start of practice in Mexico after cancelling all media appointments the day before due to illness. Friday did not go smoothly. He knows where he needs to improve.

The weekend in Mexico got off to a late start for Carlos Sainz, as the Spaniard was absent from the Ferrari team on media day. He was not feeling well, but would take part in Friday's practice session, the Scuderia from Maranello announced. On Friday, the 29-year-old from Madrid sat in the red racer as promised and did his laps.

Although he was slowed down by a hydraulic leak in the first hour of practice, Sainz completed 23 laps and finished seventh on the timesheet, 0.761 seconds behind Max Verstappen's best time. In the afternoon, he completed 34 laps and reduced his gap to the day's best time - again set by the champion from the Red Bull Racing team - to 0.571 sec. Nevertheless, it was only enough for eleventh place.

Afterwards, the current WRC fifth-placed said with regard to the problems in the first session: "Although we had a small problem, we were able to clarify the most important points of our training programme. But there are still some things to do." And he admitted: "It was a tricky day for us and to be honest I expected us to be a bit stronger."

"But for some reason we didn't manage to get the car balance right. Especially on a fast lap I was struggling with the grip on the rear axle. That's what we need to focus on now," analysed Sainz, adding, "The soft tyres are very soft and overheat quickly, so that can also cause problems."

"We will now look at how we can improve our pace on a lap. The power density in the field is obviously very high, so I expect a close fight in all qualifying segments," explained the son of the rally legend of the same name. And when asked about his physical condition, he revealed: "I am feeling better again and my condition should improve even more over the course of the weekend. Today I wasn't quite fit yet."

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time