Franz Tost (AlphaTauri): "Can finish ahead of Haas".

The first day in Mexico was promising for the AlphaTauri team. In the first practice session, Daniel Ricciardo made it into the top 10 in eighth place. The second car from Faenza was driven by Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar. The 19-year-old from Paris made it to 17th place on the FP1 timesheet. He was faster than most of the guest rookies who took part in the first free practice.

Jack Doohan, Frederik Vesti and Theo Pourchaire were slower, only Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman did better in fifteenth place. In the second practice session, Yuki Tsunoda was again allowed out in the second AlphaTauri racer, he drove the twelfth fastest lap, while Ricciardo improved to sixth place.

Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finished fifteenth and nineteenth behind the Australian and the Japanese driver. AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost is confident that his protégés will finish ahead of the drivers from the US racing team. However, he remains cautious with regard to the constructors' championship, in which AlphaTauri is in last place, just two points behind Haas.

The 67-year-old from Austria said in response to the question: "I think our car is good enough to finish ahead of Haas. But that doesn't mean we can score points. Because when all the cars of the top teams finish, it's not easy to be among the fastest ten. Of course we will do our best and there are still four race weekends to go this year. I'm confident we can do well and beat this team in the future."

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time