Franz Tost (AlphaTauri): "Can finish ahead of Haas".
The first day in Mexico was promising for the AlphaTauri team. In the first practice session, Daniel Ricciardo made it into the top 10 in eighth place. The second car from Faenza was driven by Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar. The 19-year-old from Paris made it to 17th place on the FP1 timesheet. He was faster than most of the guest rookies who took part in the first free practice.
Jack Doohan, Frederik Vesti and Theo Pourchaire were slower, only Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman did better in fifteenth place. In the second practice session, Yuki Tsunoda was again allowed out in the second AlphaTauri racer, he drove the twelfth fastest lap, while Ricciardo improved to sixth place.
Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finished fifteenth and nineteenth behind the Australian and the Japanese driver. AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost is confident that his protégés will finish ahead of the drivers from the US racing team. However, he remains cautious with regard to the constructors' championship, in which AlphaTauri is in last place, just two points behind Haas.
The 67-year-old from Austria said in response to the question: "I think our car is good enough to finish ahead of Haas. But that doesn't mean we can score points. Because when all the cars of the top teams finish, it's not easy to be among the fastest ten. Of course we will do our best and there are still four race weekends to go this year. I'm confident we can do well and beat this team in the future."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time