Practice day in Mexico: Formula 1 rookies in action

No fewer than five Formula 1 youngsters were allowed out for the first free practice session at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The fastest of the quintet was Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who drove the Haas car.

At the start of the 19th race weekend of the season, no fewer than five teams took the opportunity to provide one of the two mandatory rookie entries in the first practice session. Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar drove Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri, while Jack Doohan drove Pierre Gasly's GP racer for the Alpine team.

Mercedes had Frederik Vesti in George Russell's car, Alfa Romeo had Théo Pourchaire at the wheel of Valtteri Bottas and the Haas team had Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman in Kevin Magnussen's car.

Bearman was the best of all the rookies in fifteenth place in the first practice session. The 18-year-old Briton even finished ahead of GP veteran Fernando Alonso with his personal best time. Afterwards, the Ferrari junior explained: "My first goal was to have a smooth session, and I achieved that goal. I also got up to speed quickly and was able to build confidence in the car. I was on the soft tyres for the first time and also did a long run for the first time. Next time I'll manage it better, but I'm happy with my first outing in a free practice session."

Hadjar, who finished the session in 17th position ahead of Doohan, Vesti and Pourchaire, enthused, "It was the best day of my life! It was my first time in a Formula One car and it was incredible, I'm over the moon." And the 19-year-old Frenchman admitted: "With all the run-offs and traffic on the track, there was so much going on that I was overwhelmed at first. It was tough, but I was able to find a good rhythm pretty quickly and build my confidence."

Doohan, who has some Formula 1 experience miles under his belt and already collected Friday stints for the French factory team last year, summed up after finishing 18th: "It was a really good session, I felt comfortable in the car from the first lap. I'm glad I could help the team with the test programme and I focused on trying out some parts for the future.

And the son of five-time World Motorcycle Champion Mick Doohan added: "It went smoothly and that was important too. I've done a few outings in the 2021 car, so I was well prepared and we were able to get straight into the training programme. I'm very grateful for this opportunity and the confidence this team has in me."

Theo Pourchaire: only four laps for Alfa Romeo

Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti lined up behind the 20-year-old Australian and said, "This is a very special weekend for me, a dream come true and I am incredibly grateful to the team for this opportunity. Since joining Mercedes' junior programme, I've put in a lot of work to get the right results and prepare for this day in the simulator."

"It was a good session for us overall. We were able to gain some useful information from the long runs as well as understanding the prototype tyres and tyre degradation on this track. I've never driven here before and it's definitely a difficult track with little grip, which you can feel very well in the car. We learned a lot," added the 21-year-old Dane.

No luck for Pourchaire, who was slowed down by technology and was unable to complete a timed lap. After only four laps, the 20-year-old Frenchman sighed: "I'm grateful to the team, even if we couldn't do many laps. Unfortunately, a problem with the braking system appeared right at the beginning of the session. Of course it's frustrating, but that's part of it and the focus was rightly on analysing the problem. Fortunately, the problem appeared in practice and the team was also able to sort it out quickly in the break between sessions."

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time