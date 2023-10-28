Practice day in Mexico: Formula 1 rookies in action
At the start of the 19th race weekend of the season, no fewer than five teams took the opportunity to provide one of the two mandatory rookie entries in the first practice session. Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar drove Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri, while Jack Doohan drove Pierre Gasly's GP racer for the Alpine team.
Mercedes had Frederik Vesti in George Russell's car, Alfa Romeo had Théo Pourchaire at the wheel of Valtteri Bottas and the Haas team had Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman in Kevin Magnussen's car.
Bearman was the best of all the rookies in fifteenth place in the first practice session. The 18-year-old Briton even finished ahead of GP veteran Fernando Alonso with his personal best time. Afterwards, the Ferrari junior explained: "My first goal was to have a smooth session, and I achieved that goal. I also got up to speed quickly and was able to build confidence in the car. I was on the soft tyres for the first time and also did a long run for the first time. Next time I'll manage it better, but I'm happy with my first outing in a free practice session."
Hadjar, who finished the session in 17th position ahead of Doohan, Vesti and Pourchaire, enthused, "It was the best day of my life! It was my first time in a Formula One car and it was incredible, I'm over the moon." And the 19-year-old Frenchman admitted: "With all the run-offs and traffic on the track, there was so much going on that I was overwhelmed at first. It was tough, but I was able to find a good rhythm pretty quickly and build my confidence."
Doohan, who has some Formula 1 experience miles under his belt and already collected Friday stints for the French factory team last year, summed up after finishing 18th: "It was a really good session, I felt comfortable in the car from the first lap. I'm glad I could help the team with the test programme and I focused on trying out some parts for the future.
And the son of five-time World Motorcycle Champion Mick Doohan added: "It went smoothly and that was important too. I've done a few outings in the 2021 car, so I was well prepared and we were able to get straight into the training programme. I'm very grateful for this opportunity and the confidence this team has in me."
Theo Pourchaire: only four laps for Alfa Romeo
Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti lined up behind the 20-year-old Australian and said, "This is a very special weekend for me, a dream come true and I am incredibly grateful to the team for this opportunity. Since joining Mercedes' junior programme, I've put in a lot of work to get the right results and prepare for this day in the simulator."
"It was a good session for us overall. We were able to gain some useful information from the long runs as well as understanding the prototype tyres and tyre degradation on this track. I've never driven here before and it's definitely a difficult track with little grip, which you can feel very well in the car. We learned a lot," added the 21-year-old Dane.
No luck for Pourchaire, who was slowed down by technology and was unable to complete a timed lap. After only four laps, the 20-year-old Frenchman sighed: "I'm grateful to the team, even if we couldn't do many laps. Unfortunately, a problem with the braking system appeared right at the beginning of the session. Of course it's frustrating, but that's part of it and the focus was rightly on analysing the problem. Fortunately, the problem appeared in practice and the team was also able to sort it out quickly in the break between sessions."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time