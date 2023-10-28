Ferrari in Mexico: No chance of pole?

Although Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was just over two and a half tenths off the fastest time at the end of Friday's practice session in Mexico, the Monegasque is pessimistic about his chance of taking pole.

The second free practice session of the Mexico GP brought a few surprises. Valtteri Bottas, for example, set the fourth fastest lap. AlphaTauri star Daniel Ricciardo also did much better than a week ago with sixth place. For the Ferrari team, it was clear after the work was done that the teams had very different training programmes.

That's why Charles Leclerc didn't want to overestimate his third fastest lap time and the relatively small gap to Max Verstappen's best time (0.266 sec). When asked about it in the paddock, he explained: "We still have a lot to do because McLaren looks very strong, and of course the same goes for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen."

"With Mercedes, it's more difficult to get an accurate picture of the performance at the moment," added the 26-year-old from Monte Carlo. And he stressed: "But we are focusing on ourselves anyway and we know what areas we need to work on. I hope that will help us to take a step forward."

However, the current WRC seventh-placed driver, who took first place on the grid at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2019, is reluctant to believe in his pole chance. "It would be a huge surprise if we made it to pole here," he waved off, but hastened to add: " But you should never say never. But it is a very tricky track where it is very difficult to get a good lap. And I feel like we're a bit too far away this weekend to finish at the front."

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time