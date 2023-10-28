Ferrari in Mexico: No chance of pole?
The second free practice session of the Mexico GP brought a few surprises. Valtteri Bottas, for example, set the fourth fastest lap. AlphaTauri star Daniel Ricciardo also did much better than a week ago with sixth place. For the Ferrari team, it was clear after the work was done that the teams had very different training programmes.
That's why Charles Leclerc didn't want to overestimate his third fastest lap time and the relatively small gap to Max Verstappen's best time (0.266 sec). When asked about it in the paddock, he explained: "We still have a lot to do because McLaren looks very strong, and of course the same goes for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen."
"With Mercedes, it's more difficult to get an accurate picture of the performance at the moment," added the 26-year-old from Monte Carlo. And he stressed: "But we are focusing on ourselves anyway and we know what areas we need to work on. I hope that will help us to take a step forward."
However, the current WRC seventh-placed driver, who took first place on the grid at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2019, is reluctant to believe in his pole chance. "It would be a huge surprise if we made it to pole here," he waved off, but hastened to add: " But you should never say never. But it is a very tricky track where it is very difficult to get a good lap. And I feel like we're a bit too far away this weekend to finish at the front."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time