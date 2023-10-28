Mercedes: Q3 finish in Mexico will not be easy

Both Mercedes drivers finished Friday's practice in Mexico in a top-10 position. Nevertheless, engineer Andrew Shovlin warns: "It won't be easy to get to the last part of qualifying."

Mercedes was one of five Formula 1 teams to send a junior driver out on track in the first free practice session in Mexico. Frederik Vesti took part in the first session in George Russell's car and the Dane did not have an easy time of it, as Andrew Shovlin made clear.

Commenting on the 21-year-old's effort, which saw him finish 19th on the FP1 timesheet, the Mercedes chief engineer said, "We struggled with the car today and it wasn't the easiest start to a free practice for Fred. Lewis Hamilton found the car quite difficult, but Fred did a good job working through the test components. He didn't make any mistakes and had fun."

Hamilton had to settle for eleventh place after the first 60 minutes. He then finished the second session seventh fastest. His teammate, who was only on track for an hour, set the tenth fastest time.

"George is still settling in after missing the first session and both riders lost some time in traffic on a fast lap. But we still need to find more time," Shovlin explained after the second practice. And he stressed: "The extra sets of tyres we had to test meant that the programmes in the field diverged a bit, which makes it difficult to compare. But we've seen enough to know that we still have work to do both on a single lap and in race trim."

Looking ahead to final practice, the Briton warned, "It's also interesting that most teams had a driver near the front, which almost certainly means it won't be easy to get to the latter part of qualifying." However, they have some good approaches that will be followed up, he promised.

And Shovlin added: "The car balance was pretty poor all day, which is usually a good sign that we can still push on the lap times."

2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time