Mercedes: Q3 finish in Mexico will not be easy
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mercedes was one of five Formula 1 teams to send a junior driver out on track in the first free practice session in Mexico. Frederik Vesti took part in the first session in George Russell's car and the Dane did not have an easy time of it, as Andrew Shovlin made clear.
Commenting on the 21-year-old's effort, which saw him finish 19th on the FP1 timesheet, the Mercedes chief engineer said, "We struggled with the car today and it wasn't the easiest start to a free practice for Fred. Lewis Hamilton found the car quite difficult, but Fred did a good job working through the test components. He didn't make any mistakes and had fun."
Hamilton had to settle for eleventh place after the first 60 minutes. He then finished the second session seventh fastest. His teammate, who was only on track for an hour, set the tenth fastest time.
"George is still settling in after missing the first session and both riders lost some time in traffic on a fast lap. But we still need to find more time," Shovlin explained after the second practice. And he stressed: "The extra sets of tyres we had to test meant that the programmes in the field diverged a bit, which makes it difficult to compare. But we've seen enough to know that we still have work to do both on a single lap and in race trim."
Looking ahead to final practice, the Briton warned, "It's also interesting that most teams had a driver near the front, which almost certainly means it won't be easy to get to the latter part of qualifying." However, they have some good approaches that will be followed up, he promised.
And Shovlin added: "The car balance was pretty poor all day, which is usually a good sign that we can still push on the lap times."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time