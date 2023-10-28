Christian Horner: "You also learn when you win".

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner has celebrated one success after another with Max Verstappen this year. But that does not mean that the world champion squad is not learning anything, the Briton emphasises.

The Formula 1 stars have contested 18 Grands Prix this year and 17 times a Red Bull Racing driver has shone from the highest podium. Max Verstappen, who was crowned champion for the third time in a row in Qatar, triumphed 15 times, and twice it was Sergio Pérez who crossed the finish line first. Only in Singapore did an opponent of the Red Bull Racing Team win, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

In view of this superiority, it is not surprising that the team from Milton Keynes has been concentrating on developing the car for next season for some time. Especially as the world champion team is constrained in its wind tunnel work by the budget cap penalty it has collected.

Nevertheless, lessons are not lost, as Horner points out, "We have hardly improved our performance since the summer break, because of the restrictions on wind tunnel work we have decided to invest the time available in the RB20 for next year and not develop the RB19 any further. But that doesn't mean we won't learn anything that we can use for 2024."

"Sure, as long as you accept that there is something to learn when you lose, you learn the most in defeats. But even in races you win, there are always a few things you could have done better," the 49-year-old explained.

"If you look at last weekend, for example. We were strong on Saturday, but on Sunday our opponents were close. You can never rest on your laurels," Horner is aware. "You have to keep pushing and looking ahead because it's clear that everyone behind you is doing the same."

