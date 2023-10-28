Christian Horner: "You also learn when you win".
The Formula 1 stars have contested 18 Grands Prix this year and 17 times a Red Bull Racing driver has shone from the highest podium. Max Verstappen, who was crowned champion for the third time in a row in Qatar, triumphed 15 times, and twice it was Sergio Pérez who crossed the finish line first. Only in Singapore did an opponent of the Red Bull Racing Team win, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.
In view of this superiority, it is not surprising that the team from Milton Keynes has been concentrating on developing the car for next season for some time. Especially as the world champion team is constrained in its wind tunnel work by the budget cap penalty it has collected.
Nevertheless, lessons are not lost, as Horner points out, "We have hardly improved our performance since the summer break, because of the restrictions on wind tunnel work we have decided to invest the time available in the RB20 for next year and not develop the RB19 any further. But that doesn't mean we won't learn anything that we can use for 2024."
"Sure, as long as you accept that there is something to learn when you lose, you learn the most in defeats. But even in races you win, there are always a few things you could have done better," the 49-year-old explained.
"If you look at last weekend, for example. We were strong on Saturday, but on Sunday our opponents were close. You can never rest on your laurels," Horner is aware. "You have to keep pushing and looking ahead because it's clear that everyone behind you is doing the same."
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time