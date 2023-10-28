Mexico GP on TV: Battle for pole position
Exciting starting position on qualifying Saturday in Mexico. "The field is closer together here than usual, so the opposition from our rivals is correspondingly strong," noted world champion Max Verstappen after the first two practice sessions at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
The Dutchman set fastest times twice, but in the second session the first 16 drivers were within one second of each other!
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's assessment of qualifying is: "It's going to be an all-out battle in terms of pole position, with thousandths of a second at stake."
After free practice (19.30 in Europe), qualifying starts at 23.00 in Europe, 15.00 here in Mexico. We will keep you up to date with our popular live ticker from 10.30pm. As usual, you can also find the most important broadcast dates from ServusTV, ORF, Sky and SRF here.
Mexico GP on television
Saturday, 28 October
18.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Austin 2023 replay
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning coverage Third Free Practice
19.30: Third free practice session
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets...Mick Schumacher
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
22.50: ORF2 - Start of qualifying coverage
23.35: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage
23.00: Qualifying
Sunday, 29 October
00.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference
01.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
02.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Third Free Practice Replay
03.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023
03.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Moments of Brilliance - James Hunt
10.55am: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Button/Canada 2011
12.10pm: Sky Sport F1 - Jackie Stewart - Icon of Formula 1
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico
19.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews
20.25 hrs: ORF1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
20.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports
20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
20.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: ORF1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: Grand Prix of Mexico (71 laps)
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
23.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
23.55: ServusTV - Race Highlights