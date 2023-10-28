Live ticker Mexico GP: Who will beat Max Verstappen?

Dutchman Max Verstappen has set the fastest time in the first three practice sessions. But the small gaps in the field indicate - it will be exciting in the final practice in Mexico.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen knows: "It has become obvious in the last races that the opponents have moved closer to us. I expect that the fight for pole position on Saturday will be about thousandths."

Find out everything important about what's happening in qualifying for the tradition-steeped GP at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez here in our live ticker.