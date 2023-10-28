Mick Schumacher: What Alpine says about his test

For the 2024 GP season, almost all doors are closed for Mick Schumacher. So the 24-year-old is looking around for an alternative. Bruno Famin, Alpine's interim team boss, praises the young German.

Mick Schumacher tested an endurance racing car for Alpine in Jerez de la Frontera (southern Spain). The former Haas GP driver is looking for an alternative to Formula 1, because apart from Logan Sargeant's cockpit at Williams, all seats are confirmed for the 2024 season.

Mick on driving the Alpine hypercar: "It was a completely different driving experience. The car is relatively big and heavy. The cockpit is closed, which felt a bit claustrophobic at the beginning. But I got used to it relatively quickly."

According to Schumacher, the fact that you can't really see the front tyres is special, for example. "You never notice whether the tyre stops now or not. You have little lights that indicate that, but nothing else."

"We had the Le Mans set-up on a track where a lot of downforce is needed. That's why everything felt slow and sluggish. But of course that also comes from the weight at 1000 kilograms."



Where do we go from here? Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has stressed that the Silver Arrows would keep Schumacher as a substitute if it could be reconciled with an Alpine commitment.



In the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Bruno Famin, Alpine's interim team boss, says: "We are extremely happy with Mick's performance. His speed was right and he quickly fitted into the team. I think he was also quite pleased himself. We are currently talking about what we can do together for the 2024 season. We haven't got any further yet.





