Mike Krack (Aston Martin) to Lance Stroll: Only beating

Thousands of racing drivers dream of it: to be one of only 20 drivers in the whole world to drive Grands Prix. One of these 20 drivers usually looks like he doesn't even want to be here: Lance Stroll. The soon-to-be 25-year-old drives behind Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, well, most stablemates probably would; but the Canadian's attitude makes you think.
In Qatar, Stroll was eliminated early in qualifying, then in the pits, he threw his steering wheel out of the cockpit and pushed his physiotherapist Henry Howe aside - only because he reminded him that he, Stroll, has to go to the FIA scales first after being eliminated.
Later, Stroll gave an unacceptable interview, with seven words of answer to three questions, in this style it continues in Texas: sullen face, joyless answers, the whole body language of Stroll radiates - what am I doing here anyway?
This also drew criticism from Formula 1 champion Jenson Button: "It's in the nature of things that a racing driver gets a little stressed every now and then. But then it's about how you deal with that pressure. This is an adult sport, so that's how a driver should behave."
But Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack takes his driver to task in the paddock at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: "Lance has had nothing but a beating from you guys for three or four months now. So I'm happy that he finished seventh in Texas. I hope this solid result brings a little bit of peace."
It is Stroll's first points finish after Formula 1's summer break.
Mike Krack continued, "All this is not easy for the team either, because every little mistake is immediately put on the gold scale by the public. I hope that the recent improvements to the car will help him a little. It's important for us that he scores regularly because of our fight in the Constructors' Cup."
That's where Aston Martin has dropped to fifth behind McLaren, by six points.
