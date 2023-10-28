3rd practice Mexico: Verstappen 1st, Albon sensational

Third practice session for the traditional Mexican GP, the last opportunity for the 20 drivers to fine-tune the set-up of their race cars before qualifying starts at 23.00 European time.

With 21 degrees and harmless clouds in the sky, the drivers took to the 42 degree warm track. Formula 1 champion Jenson Button: "One of the big problems here - the warmer the track gets, the more difficult the tyre management. The tyres tend to overheat quickly here. Not to mention the cooling problems for engines and brakes in the thin air. The drivers have to be very careful not to drive with a crowbar. Then the tyres are at the end of their tether. The soft tyres only last a lap on the hot track."

Early fastest time by Valtteri Bottas, who obviously feels comfortable with the Alfa Romeo here. The Alfa Romeo doesn't like bumps like in Texas, and the Mexico track is as smooth as a billiard table when measured against that.

The Finn's fastest time only lasted until the Ferraris took to the track - Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz, as in the first two free practices. Lando Norris in the McLaren in 3rd, but the lap full of driving errors.



Lewis Hamilton seemed more comfortable in the Mercedes than on Friday: new best time, 69 thousandths of a second ahead of Leclerc. Then came George Russell, almost six tenths faster than Hamilton!



Alpine driver Pierre Gasly gyrated at the entrance of the stadium passage, but managed to avoid an impact.



Top ten after 15 minutes: Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou. The Australian Piastri grumbled on the radio: "Handling and grip on the rear axle are terrible."



It was only after 20 minutes that world champion Max Verstappen let himself be seen on the track for the first time, as did Nico Hülkenberg in the Haas race car. Red Bull Racing often keeps drivers in the pits for quite a while in the third free practice session as the track gets faster and faster.



Carlos Sainz fluffed another fast lap on a kerb and was then held up by Bottas, Hülkenberg moved up to 8th - but now Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez took a run.



Pérez briefly locked up the left front wheel on his fast lap, plus other mishaps, only fourth. Verstappen's car looked nervous, the Dutchman 73 thousandths behind Russell in second.



Haas driver Kevin Magnussen reported that a wheel was loose, he came back to the pits. The left rear wheel turned out to be damaged, so the Dane waited until the end of the session to fire off his last available set of tyres.



Williams driver Logan Sargeant made an impression with 6th place. After the disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc, he moved up to 10th in Texas, making him the first Formula 1 points scorer from the USA since Michael Andretti at Monza in 1993 and the first at a home GP since Eddie Cheever at Phoenix in 1990!



Standings after 30 minutes: Russell, Verstappen, Pérez, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Leclerc, Sainz, Sargeant, Albon and Norris, Hülkenberg in P13, Alonso only in P14.



Daniel Ricciardo moved up to P4, the Australian has been doing well here all weekend. Daniel's good lap time also came from a slipstream from his stablemate Tsunoda. Ricciardo was on pole here in 2018.



Max Verstappen had the set-up changed and took to the track again with soft tyres: new best time, 215 thousandths ahead of Russell.



Fernando Alonso moved up to P11, but on medium tyres; most drivers now busy with endurance runs.



Williams has been strong all weekend - new best time by Alex Albon after 43 minutes, four tenths ahead of Max Verstappen, wow! Even if the opponents have more fuel in the tank, this is a great lap time from the Thai Brit.



The drivers are now running more on soft tyres again, the order kept changing. Russell and Piastri moved up, Albon's best time held.



Lewis Hamilton seemed perplexed on the radio about the three-tenths gap to George Russell: "Where did I lose all that time?" asked the Mercedes star.



With 10 minutes to go, Verstappen set the record straight - new fastest time, 70 thousandths ahead of Albon and Sergio Pérez, the same order as in the first practice.



Then came the Ferrari drivers: But Leclerc was held up by Magnussen, Sainz slid next to the track to avoid Stroll's Aston Martin. Carlos on the radio: "If there's no penalty for that, then I don't understand the world any more."



Only the qualifying session will show how fast the Ferraris really are.





3rd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.887 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.070 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.139

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,361

05 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.505

06 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.550

07-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.563

08 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.593

09 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.612

10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.635

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.831

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1,030

13th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +1.083

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.207

15th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.406

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.433

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.584

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.622

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.686

20 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.952





2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time



