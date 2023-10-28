Alex Albon 2nd behind Verstappen: amazement at Williams
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Wow, what a lap! In the third free practice session for the traditional Mexican GP, 27-year-old Alex Albon from London set the second-fastest lap time on the track, just 70 thousandths behind leader Max Verstappen.
The seventh-placed driver in the 2020 World Championship had already set the second-fastest time in the first practice session, also behind Verstappen and ahead of Sergio Pérez, for whom Albon had to make way at Red Bull Racing at the end of 2020. Alex did not race for a year and has been in the Williams since the beginning of 2022.
Formula 1 champion Jenson Button says: "Everyone knows how windy the Williams race car is, the radar measurements at the track always show that. But this time is really the shit."
Nevertheless, Williams brand ambassador Button remains cautious: "I can imagine that the opponents haven't all driven with almost empty tanks yet, and both Ferrari drivers couldn't do a fast lap in the third practice, but still, you have to do a time like that first."
Dave Robson is responsible for race car performance at Williams. The technician says: "Quite honestly - we're a bit amazed ourselves at these times."
"What we can see: Alex has full confidence in the car, from the first Mexico lap, and when a driver feels comfortable racing cars, it's easier for him to set fast times. We also see with Logan Sargeant that our car is competitive here."
"It's not just about full downforce here, it's about aerodynamic efficiency, and we seem to be doing a good job of balancing downforce and cooling at the moment."
Albon himself says modestly, "It's going better than expected. But we had a good set-up from the beginning and were able to improve all the time. I assumed that other teams were just struggling a bit."
But by the end of a third practice session, those racing teams should have made up ground - but Alex Albon is again Verstappen's first pursuer. Alex: "Here the handling is always a bit strange. Because of the thin air, the car feels nervous despite the steeply pitched wings. I'm sticking to my target - a top ten finish would be nice, a top five finish would make me over the moon."
Albon's best qualifying performance this season: 4th on the grid in mixed conditions at Zandvoort, 6th on the grid in dry conditions at Monza.
3rd practice, Mexico
01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.887 min
02nd Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.070 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.139
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,361
05 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.505
06 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.550
07-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.563
08 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.593
09 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.612
10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.635
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.831
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1,030
13th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +1.083
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.207
15th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.406
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.433
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.584
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.622
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.686
20 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.952
2nd practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266
04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302
06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316
07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391
09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477
10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541
11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849
16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956
17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426
20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740
1st practice, Mexico
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min
02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec
03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579
06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745
07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761
08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439
15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595
16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629
17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223
18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391
19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219
20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time