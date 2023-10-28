Alex Albon 2nd behind Verstappen: amazement at Williams

Wow, what a lap! In the third free practice session for the traditional Mexican GP, 27-year-old Alex Albon from London set the second-fastest lap time on the track, just 70 thousandths behind leader Max Verstappen.

The seventh-placed driver in the 2020 World Championship had already set the second-fastest time in the first practice session, also behind Verstappen and ahead of Sergio Pérez, for whom Albon had to make way at Red Bull Racing at the end of 2020. Alex did not race for a year and has been in the Williams since the beginning of 2022.

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button says: "Everyone knows how windy the Williams race car is, the radar measurements at the track always show that. But this time is really the shit."

Nevertheless, Williams brand ambassador Button remains cautious: "I can imagine that the opponents haven't all driven with almost empty tanks yet, and both Ferrari drivers couldn't do a fast lap in the third practice, but still, you have to do a time like that first."



Dave Robson is responsible for race car performance at Williams. The technician says: "Quite honestly - we're a bit amazed ourselves at these times."



"What we can see: Alex has full confidence in the car, from the first Mexico lap, and when a driver feels comfortable racing cars, it's easier for him to set fast times. We also see with Logan Sargeant that our car is competitive here."



"It's not just about full downforce here, it's about aerodynamic efficiency, and we seem to be doing a good job of balancing downforce and cooling at the moment."



Albon himself says modestly, "It's going better than expected. But we had a good set-up from the beginning and were able to improve all the time. I assumed that other teams were just struggling a bit."



But by the end of a third practice session, those racing teams should have made up ground - but Alex Albon is again Verstappen's first pursuer. Alex: "Here the handling is always a bit strange. Because of the thin air, the car feels nervous despite the steeply pitched wings. I'm sticking to my target - a top ten finish would be nice, a top five finish would make me over the moon."



Albon's best qualifying performance this season: 4th on the grid in mixed conditions at Zandvoort, 6th on the grid in dry conditions at Monza.





3rd practice, Mexico

01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.887 min

02nd Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.070 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.139

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,361

05 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.505

06 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.550

07-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.563

08 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.593

09 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.612

10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.635

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.831

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1,030

13th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +1.083

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.207

15th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.406

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.433

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.584

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.622

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.686

20 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.952





2nd practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:18.686 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.119 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.266

04 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.269

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.302

06 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.316

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.338

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.391

09 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.477

10th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.541

11th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.571

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.604

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0,729

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,760

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,849

16th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.956

17th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.214

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.389

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.426

20 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.740





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time