Charles Leclerc after pole: "People don't believe me".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc put in a superb performance in qualifying for the traditional Mexican GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: the Monegasque claimed his 22nd pole position in Formula 1 (the same number as Fernando Alonso), his fourth this season (after Baku, Francorchamps and Austin) and his second in Mexico City (after 2019). For his racing team Ferrari it is the 248th pole in the premier class.
After the thrilling qualifying, Charles reports, "People will stop believing me. Because I said in Texas that I didn't believe in pole, now we're in front, and I said the same here, and again we're in front."
"We surprised ourselves. Pole was unexpected. Until Q3 I didn't believe we would be ahead. But then everything came together."
"The car only works perfectly in a narrow operating window, so we have to work on that."
"For some reason we manage to get more out of the car than the opposition with fresh soft tyres and little fuel in the tank. We don't understand that ourselves. But we know - to turn that into a win now is going to be difficult."
"We have about 800 metres of run-up after the start to the first corner, so first place is not the best. But I don't want to complain. We know Red Bull Racing has the better car in the Grand Prix, but I will sell my skin dear!"
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time