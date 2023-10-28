Charles Leclerc after pole: "People don't believe me".

Charles Leclerc secured the best grid position in the final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix, just like a week ago in Texas. The Monegasque grins: "I guess people don't believe me any more."

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc put in a superb performance in qualifying for the traditional Mexican GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: the Monegasque claimed his 22nd pole position in Formula 1 (the same number as Fernando Alonso), his fourth this season (after Baku, Francorchamps and Austin) and his second in Mexico City (after 2019). For his racing team Ferrari it is the 248th pole in the premier class.

After the thrilling qualifying, Charles reports, "People will stop believing me. Because I said in Texas that I didn't believe in pole, now we're in front, and I said the same here, and again we're in front."

"We surprised ourselves. Pole was unexpected. Until Q3 I didn't believe we would be ahead. But then everything came together."



"The car only works perfectly in a narrow operating window, so we have to work on that."



"For some reason we manage to get more out of the car than the opposition with fresh soft tyres and little fuel in the tank. We don't understand that ourselves. But we know - to turn that into a win now is going to be difficult."



"We have about 800 metres of run-up after the start to the first corner, so first place is not the best. But I don't want to complain. We know Red Bull Racing has the better car in the Grand Prix, but I will sell my skin dear!"





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time