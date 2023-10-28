Carlos Sainz (Ferrari/2nd): "We don't understand it".

Second place on the grid for the traditional GP in Mexico for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, the 29-year-old Spaniard only has to admit defeat to Charles Leclerc. Sainz: "We don't know where the speed comes from."

Carlos Sainz was 67 thousandths of a second off his sixth pole position in Formula 1, his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was the faster man on the day. Sainz is visibly surprised after the gripping final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix: "Honestly - we don't know where the speed comes from."

The Madrilenian says about his qualifying: "The way this qualifying went, it's extremely strange. I don't know why we weren't so good in free practice. And I also don't understand why we made such progress now when it came to pole."

"The only way I can explain it is that when it comes to tyre use, in combination with track temperature, it's all about nuances that make the difference in the end."

"As for me, in between I had the impression of having done good laps, but the time wasn't there. And then there was progress that I can't explain."



"Charles and I found half a second on fresh soft tyres out of nowhere, that's not normal."



Sainz says of the upcoming Mexico GP: "Everyone knows we are not as fast as Red Bull Racing in the race. It will be about keeping the tyres alive. But it's certainly not a disadvantage to have two cars up front against Verstappen."



"On the other hand, of course we are in danger because the run-up to the first corner is so long. And I have to start on the dirty side, which doesn't make me very optimistic now either."





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time