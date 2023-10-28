Max Verstappen: "Penalty? Did nothing wrong"

The three-time Formula 1 champion didn't quite manage to go as fast as Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in qualifying, but it's unclear whether the Dutchman will really start from third on the grid on Sunday.

Because Max will have to explain himself - deep in the night in Europe - to the race stewards because he waited a long time at the end of the pit lane in qualifying before going onto the track. Because overtaking is prohibited at that point, some of his opponents had to wait. The FIA is investigating for illegal blocking.

Max is relaxed about the investigation: "Everyone tries to create a gap for a fast lap, including me. The only difference is that I didn't do it on the track, but in the pit lane. I'm not the first to do it either."

"I'm a little surprised that I'm being investigated. Then the FIA can do the same for many other drivers."



In fact, after the qualifying session, the regulators also criticised this procedure with Mercedes driver George Russell. In addition, Lewis Hamilton had to go to the stewards because he had driven too fast under a yellow flag.



Max about his qualifying: "I expected it to go better. Qualifying part 1 was okay, the second not bad either, but then there was no more progress. The tyres overheated, in the third part of the track I was just spinning around."



"This track is so difficult in terms of managing tyre grip for a lap. The rollers tend to overheat extremely here."



Should Max have slowed down a bit in the second part of the track to be faster at the end in the stadium sector? "No, I was already sliding in the second slope sector."



"The gaps are so small here, if you don't get everything on point there, pole is gone - like I said on Thursday."



How does Verstappen view the race? "I put two sets of the hard tyres aside, no other driver has. And I can start third but on the clean side, who knows what the order will be after the first corner."



"I have a fast race car, I can be patient. I'm looking forward to the race in good spirits."





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time