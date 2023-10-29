Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri/4th): "So much energy".

The Honey Badger is back in full force: The 34-year-old Australian shows a terrific performance at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and sets the fourth fastest time. The last time the GP veteran was this far ahead was in Italy in 2022, back then with McLaren.

AlphaTauri relied entirely on teamwork in qualifying. Yuki Tsunoda had to move to the back of the field anyway because of an engine change, so the Japanese driver was sent out on the track as a slipstream donor for Ricciardo in the first two parts of qualifying. It worked out well - Daniel was third fastest in Q1 and fourth fastest in Q2.

But Ricciardo's speed was not only due to Tsunoda's loyal services: Daniel, now without help, again set the fourth fastest time in Q3 - piquantly faster than the driver he wants to replace at Red Bull Racing in 2025, Sergio Pérez in the Red Bull Racing car.

Ricciardo: "I already noticed in Austin how I was almost bursting with energy. And here in Mexico it went well from the first lap. I didn't have a good result in Austin, but I was burning to jump straight back in the car and I was happy to get straight on in Mexico."



"When I feel forces like this inside me, I know everything is going to be OK. Big thanks to Yuki for his perfect help."



On top of that, Ricciardo likes this circuit, he was on pole here in 2018, with Red Bull Racing.



Ricciardo continued, "I was ninth in the third practice, but I knew I could show more speed. Not only do I think fourth place is fabulous, I'm pleased with the close gap to the top."



"Our speed is real. It's been a while since I could tackle a race from such a good starting position - it feels good."



Can Ricciardo show that pace in the race? The Australian grins, "I'd like to answer yes, but of course I also realise that some top teams might be able to show more in the Grand Prix."



"I will fight back after the start, but I don't want to do anything crazy either. I have to find the right balance of attack and defence."





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time