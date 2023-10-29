Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/6th): "A nightmare".

Only grid position 6 for seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton in Mexico. The Mercedes star says: "I was able to improve the set-up, but it's going to be a tough race."

Constant ups and downs for Mercedes: In Texas, Lewis Hamilton gave his rival Max Verstappen hell, all the way to the finish, second place for the Englishman. He later lost it because the floor plate was too worn.

In Mexico, however, Mercedes seemed toothless, the cars slid far too much, the tyres degraded too markedly, Hamilton was only sixth in qualifying, Russell was not happy with 8th place either.

The 103-time GP winner Hamilton says: "I had my hands full with the car all weekend. It's quite a nightmare to drive the car here, the car doesn't seem to like this track."

"We did make progress with the set-up during qualifying, it went better than in free practice. But it's really difficult to get the car into the best working window here. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."



"It was not possible for me to squeeze more speed out of the car. Maybe with a better lap I could have caught Pérez, who was just a few thousandths ahead of me."



What does the record-breaking champion expect from the Grand Prix? Lewis says: "It's going to be a tough race. The car is running too hot, the tyres are overheating, the brakes are overheating. It won't be easy to finish in a good place."





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time