Lando Norris (McLaren/19th): Embarrassment instead of triumph
After the third free practice session, there was intense discussion at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: Who would be the strongest challenger to world champion Max Verstappen? Many had the English McLaren driver Lando Norris on their minds.
And now this: Norris out in the first qualifying segment, only classified 19th, so it is no consolation that the Briton will move up a little due to the penalties of Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda.
Norris is hard on himself: "I knew it was going to be close in the first qualifying segment when I went out on soft tyres. On the first attempt I locked a wheel and slid off the track. On the second attempt I got into the yellow flags because of Fernando Alonso's spin."
"It's all a shame. I only had one chance for a fast lap in the end and I blew it."
"What really annoys me is that I know we have good speed. I know that with a good lap I could have finished first."
And the speed was not only promising with an almost empty tank: Norris drove better endurance runs on Friday than Max. Verstappen.
But instead of the second pole after Russia 2021 and a great starting position for a possible first GP win, now this defeat. Driving from so far back to the front is not impossible in Mexico, but very difficult.
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella: "We had enough pace to clear the Q1 hurdle on medium hard tyres. So we sent Lando out on track with that compound. But then there was a technical problem with the car. We asked him to stop the lap. On soft tyres Lando made a mistake, then he got into the yellow flag because of Alonso - that was it. It was just a chain of unfortunate circumstances."
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time