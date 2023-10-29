Lando Norris (McLaren/19th): Embarrassment instead of triumph

McLaren driver Lando Norris was expected to be in contention for pole in Mexico after free practice. Now he appears in 19th place in the qualifying classification. What went wrong there?

After the third free practice session, there was intense discussion at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: Who would be the strongest challenger to world champion Max Verstappen? Many had the English McLaren driver Lando Norris on their minds.

And now this: Norris out in the first qualifying segment, only classified 19th, so it is no consolation that the Briton will move up a little due to the penalties of Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda.

Norris is hard on himself: "I knew it was going to be close in the first qualifying segment when I went out on soft tyres. On the first attempt I locked a wheel and slid off the track. On the second attempt I got into the yellow flags because of Fernando Alonso's spin."

"It's all a shame. I only had one chance for a fast lap in the end and I blew it."



"What really annoys me is that I know we have good speed. I know that with a good lap I could have finished first."



And the speed was not only promising with an almost empty tank: Norris drove better endurance runs on Friday than Max. Verstappen.



But instead of the second pole after Russia 2021 and a great starting position for a possible first GP win, now this defeat. Driving from so far back to the front is not impossible in Mexico, but very difficult.



McLaren team boss Andrea Stella: "We had enough pace to clear the Q1 hurdle on medium hard tyres. So we sent Lando out on track with that compound. But then there was a technical problem with the car. We asked him to stop the lap. On soft tyres Lando made a mistake, then he got into the yellow flag because of Alonso - that was it. It was just a chain of unfortunate circumstances."





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time