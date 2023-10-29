Mexico: No FIA penalties for Verstappen and Hamilton

While the exciting final practice of the traditional Mexican GP was still in progress, a series of messages from the race directors flickered across the screens: five cases were deemed so serious that the respective drivers were summoned.

They were investigated against:

George Russell: opponent blocked at the exit of the pit lane.

Max Verstappen: same offence

Fernando Alonso: same offence

Lewis Hamilton: too fast at yellow flag

Logan Sargeant: overtaking under yellow flag

Williams: infringement in the pit lane

Yuki Tsunoda: witness to the Williams offence

The investigators: Garry Connelly from Australia, Danny Sullivan from the USA, Alfonso Oros Trigueros from Mexico and Loic Bacquelaine from Belgium.

Max Verstappen, George Russell and Fernando Alonso had all done the same thing - they took their time leaving the pit lane to create a gap in front of them. Behind them, the opponents had to wait because overtaking is only allowed at any point if a driver has obvious technical problems.



For the race stewards, there was therefore a suspicion of blocking the opponents, and that is worthy of investigation, if not punishment, according to Article 35.5 of the sporting regulations.



Lewis Hamilton was accused of driving too fast when he passed the spot where Fernando Alonso had spun.



Logan Sargeant had to explain himself for allegedly overtaking under a yellow flag.



Albon and Tsunoda were cited for the Japanese AlphaTauri driver running over Williams material in the pit lane, which was allegedly placed carelessly.



At 15-minute intervals, the drivers were asked to be interviewed: Russell at 4.45pm (0.45am in Europe), then Verstappen, Alonso, Hamilton, Sargeant and representatives from Williams as well as Tsunoda.



At almost 3.00 European time it was announced: No penalty for Verstappen, Russell and Alonso, no penalty for Hamilton for allegedly speeding under yellow.



The race stewards explained: "The behaviour of the drivers is a direct consequence of the rules of the race stewards in terms of respecting a minimum time." (This is about drivers not dawdling during warm-up and run-out laps).



The rule keepers continue: "Nevertheless, non-essential stops at the exit of the pit lane should be avoided. It is clear that a contradiction arises here - the drivers want to build a gap, but in order to do so they do not want to drive too slowly later on the race track. In the end, it is the lesser evil to have a traffic jam in the pit lane than race cars with big speed differences on the track. The drivers acted in good faith."



As for Hamilton, the commissioners see it as proven that the Mercedes driver acted correctly. "When he turned into turn 1, there was no yellow warning on the side of the track or in his cockpit. There is a green light at the entrance to turn 2, then two pulses of yellow before the indicator went out. The driver was slightly slower than on his fast lap before. Therefore, his behaviour cannot be interpreted as a rule violation."



Ten places back on the grid for Logan Sargeant. A penalty without consequences, as the US-American finished last in the final practice.



It was incontrovertible that he had overtaken the car of Yuki Tsunoda under yellow.



Because Williams had placed material in the pit lane without permission, the team received a fine of 20,000 euros, 10,000 of which are suspended (over one year).





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time





