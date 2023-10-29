Ferrari stars: Why the first qualifying lap was better

The Ferrari stars secured 1st and 2nd places in Mexico qualifying. What is unusual is that they could not improve in the last attempt. They provided an explanation for this after the time chase.

For Charles Leclerc, it was clear on Friday evening: "It would be a huge surprise if we made it to pole here". And he confessed in the same breath: "I have the feeling that we are a bit too far away this weekend to end up at the front." But after Saturday's time chase, it was clear: the Monegasque would be allowed to tackle the 19th Grand Prix of the year from the front row of the grid.

To the delight of the Ferrari team, his team-mate Carlos Sainz completes the front row. The Spaniard was only 0.067 sec slower than the pole setter. Surprising is not only the strong performance of the two racers in red, but also the fact that they secured their grid positions with the first qualifying attempt. Normally, the battle for pole is decided in the final chase for times, when there is the least fuel in the tank and the track conditions are best.

Leclerc knows why he was better in the first Q3 attempt than at the end. He explained: "For my part, I couldn't improve because I locked the wheels, I think it happened in the fourth corner. From that moment I knew that my lap was basically gone. So it wasn't a big surprise for me that I couldn't improve."

Sainz, on the other hand, wondered: "It was strange because the second Q3 lap felt much cleaner than the first. I felt like my last attempt was my second good lap of the weekend. And then I looked at the lap time and I was slower. I don't understand why the lap felt so much better."

"It's been like that all weekend so far, I don't understand why some laps feel better than others. It must be something to do with the preparation of the tyres, which then leads to better or worse grip. If the preparation is not optimal, I guess the lap can feel better, but you are missing that small percentage of grip. I think that happened on my last qualifying lap," added the 29-year-old from Madrid.



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time

