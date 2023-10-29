Helmut Marko: "I am optimistic for the race".

Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko reacted with surprise to the strong performance of the Ferrari drivers in qualifying in Mexico. The man from Graz explains why he is nevertheless positive about the race.

In the end, Max Verstappen was less than a tenth off Charles Leclerc's pole time in qualifying in Mexico. Nevertheless, the Red Bull Racing star's personal best was only enough for a place on the second row of the grid. Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was also slightly faster than the three-time champion.

The pole setter reacted with surprise to his success and Helmut Marko was also taken aback by the Reds' performance. In the "Sky" interview, the Red Bull motorsport consultant explained: "We are also surprised. I think they have turned up the engine power to the max. But that certainly doesn't go the distance in the race."

"Max didn't have a clean lap in the last sector in both runs in turns 13 and 14, and lost about a tenth and a half there, and that's about it," added the man from Graz, explaining, "But you can overtake here in the race and for the race we're still positive."

And on the start, Marko said, "I think everyone knows that this is a long race here and you're not going to risk anything in the early stages. And with the temperatures, it could be one and two stops then. We are also in a good position with the tyres. Let's see, it would actually be the first time that Ferrari could keep up in the race distance. Singapore was an exception, Sainz could really dawdle there because you can't overtake on that track. And he did a great job tactically. But this is a different race."

There was also praise for AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo, who set the fourth fastest lap: "That was incredible, he really went all out, that was a great comeback after his hand injury and a good recommendation for the future."

The 80-year-old is also pleased with the performance of Verstappen's teammate Sergio Pérez, who finished fifth behind the Australian: "He's been strong all weekend and to lose two tenths to Max is a great performance. He starts in front of Lewis Hamilton and that's the main goal, that he finishes ahead of him. I'm still optimistic for the race and everything went well from our point of view, except that we're not in front now, we're in third and fifth."



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



