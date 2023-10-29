Nico Hülkenberg (12th): "Need help from outside".

Nico Hülkenberg made it over the first hurdle in Mexico qualifying and was happy to finish 12th. Nevertheless, he thinks that it will not be possible to finish in the points on his own in the GP.

Nico Hülkenberg secured Q2 entry in Mexico's final practice session with his first set of tyres. The Haas driver completed the 4.304 km in 1:18.969 min, which put him 14th on the Q1 timesheet. In the second segment he started on used soft tyres and knew after his first Q2 lap time of 1:19.348 min that he had to step up.

And he did: on his second run on fresh soft tyres, he made it around the track in 1:18.524 min, which was initially good enough for 13th place. But because Williams driver Alex Albon's lap time was cancelled, the German moved up one position. Although he starts near the points in twelfth place, he remains cautious in his prediction of success.

"It would be nice and a happy ending if it worked out," the 36-year-old told "Sky" about a possible points finish. "But my feeling is that we need help from outside, from circumstances, some kind of luck, for that to happen. We are not strong enough on our own," he is sure.

The long-awaited upgrade, which made its debut at last weekend's Austin race, has so far failed to deliver the progress Hülkenberg had hoped for, he admitted. "We need more patience and still more time. It's certainly not a transformation since Austin. So far it's a bit behind expectations, if we're completely honest. Maybe something will come, I don't know," he explained.



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



