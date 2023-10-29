Nico Hülkenberg (12th): "Need help from outside".
Nico Hülkenberg secured Q2 entry in Mexico's final practice session with his first set of tyres. The Haas driver completed the 4.304 km in 1:18.969 min, which put him 14th on the Q1 timesheet. In the second segment he started on used soft tyres and knew after his first Q2 lap time of 1:19.348 min that he had to step up.
And he did: on his second run on fresh soft tyres, he made it around the track in 1:18.524 min, which was initially good enough for 13th place. But because Williams driver Alex Albon's lap time was cancelled, the German moved up one position. Although he starts near the points in twelfth place, he remains cautious in his prediction of success.
"It would be nice and a happy ending if it worked out," the 36-year-old told "Sky" about a possible points finish. "But my feeling is that we need help from outside, from circumstances, some kind of luck, for that to happen. We are not strong enough on our own," he is sure.
The long-awaited upgrade, which made its debut at last weekend's Austin race, has so far failed to deliver the progress Hülkenberg had hoped for, he admitted. "We need more patience and still more time. It's certainly not a transformation since Austin. So far it's a bit behind expectations, if we're completely honest. Maybe something will come, I don't know," he explained.
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time