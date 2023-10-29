Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: "Less than hoped for".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, qualifying in Mexico ended in disappointment. In Q2, the two teammates still took 1st and 3rd place, but in the final section it was only enough for 6th and 8th place. The disappointment was written all over the faces of the GP stars and team boss Toto Wolff also admitted: "6th and 8th place are less than we had hoped for from qualifying today."
"We made some good steps with the car this time, but we couldn't get the lap times together when it really counted," analysed the Viennese, who said of Ferrari's front row rivals, "Ferrari made a huge jump between Q2 and Q3, and you could see all the time that it was just about minimal gaps."
"That was two or three seconds on the pace on the out-lap to get the tyres perfectly into the working window, or just sliding out of it," Wolff described, explaining bluntly, "On our last new set of tyres we were obviously a bit too slow and the tyres a bit too cool, but it's also very difficult to get the warm-up perfect."
"We are less than three tenths off pole, but given our grid positions it feels like a lot more," sighed the 51-year-old. And about the upcoming race, he said, "We showed decent race pace on Friday. But we don't know if that will translate in the race after the set-up changes. But the only goal is to move up from our grid positions."
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time