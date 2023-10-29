Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: "Less than hoped for".

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished qualifying in Mexico in 6th and 8th positions respectively. The team had hoped for more, admitted team boss Toto Wolff after the time chase.

For Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, qualifying in Mexico ended in disappointment. In Q2, the two teammates still took 1st and 3rd place, but in the final section it was only enough for 6th and 8th place. The disappointment was written all over the faces of the GP stars and team boss Toto Wolff also admitted: "6th and 8th place are less than we had hoped for from qualifying today."

"We made some good steps with the car this time, but we couldn't get the lap times together when it really counted," analysed the Viennese, who said of Ferrari's front row rivals, "Ferrari made a huge jump between Q2 and Q3, and you could see all the time that it was just about minimal gaps."

"That was two or three seconds on the pace on the out-lap to get the tyres perfectly into the working window, or just sliding out of it," Wolff described, explaining bluntly, "On our last new set of tyres we were obviously a bit too slow and the tyres a bit too cool, but it's also very difficult to get the warm-up perfect."

"We are less than three tenths off pole, but given our grid positions it feels like a lot more," sighed the 51-year-old. And about the upcoming race, he said, "We showed decent race pace on Friday. But we don't know if that will translate in the race after the set-up changes. But the only goal is to move up from our grid positions."



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



