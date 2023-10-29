Sergio Pérez (5th): "I have to overtake four cars".

Sergio Pérez made no secret of his disappointment with fifth place after qualifying for his home race in Mexico. The Red Bull Racing driver is nevertheless confident about the upcoming race.

In qualifying for the Mexico GP, local hero Sergio "Checo" Pérez had to settle for fifth place as Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured the front row of the grid with a strong first Q3 lap.

The Red Bull Racing driver was visibly disappointed with his third row grid position and admitted after the session, "I don't know where the Ferrari drivers came from, we didn't expect them to be so fast."

Pérez then described, "I did a clean lap that felt quite good, but I couldn't improve that much during qualifying and especially in the third segment, which I don't quite understand. That really hurt us. Obviously not having a fresh set of tyres in Q3 was not ideal, I think we paid a high price for that."

Nevertheless, the current WRC runner-up remains confident ahead of his home race: "We wanted to be in the top two rows, but even from fifth on the grid I can show a good race and a lot can happen in the race. I have to overtake four cars and in this sport anything is possible. We can expect a long race and it's a long way to the first corner."

"We know it can be difficult to pass an opponent on this track, but it's not impossible and I know I have the support of the spectators here," Pérez encouraged himself.





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



