George Russell (8th): "Not a good starting position".

George Russell reacted with frustration to the qualifying result in Mexico. "We didn't get it right, others did, and we have to understand that," the Mercedes driver stressed after the time chase.

Mercedes driver George Russell's frustration with the qualifying result in Mexico was written all over his face as he stepped in front of the TV cameras. The young Briton, who had made it into the final segment as third fastest in Q2, had to settle for eighth place in the end. Of the Q3 contenders, only the two Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were slower than him.

"It's a shame we only finished eighth in the end, because we showed strong pace at times, but we didn't deliver when it mattered," sighed the current WRC eighth-placed driver. And he admitted: "It's really frustrating when it all comes down to tyres, because at the end of the day it's the only thing that changes on consecutive runs."

"We didn't get it right, others did, we have to understand that. But eighth is definitely not a good starting position," stressed Russell, who knows, "Our race pace is strong, we're one of the fastest there. But it's going to be very difficult from eighth on the grid because we're the slowest car on the straights this weekend."

In general, consistency has been lacking, the 25-year-old complained. "On some runs we were strong, on others not, which was a bit confusing. On the last try we had a set of new tyres and tried something different on the out-lap, but it didn't work and the tyres weren't in the working window."

And Russell also cautioned, "In the race we have to watch the brakes and the power unit temperature is always a challenge too. We expected to be competitive here and I hope we can move up in the race. But it won't be easy."



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



