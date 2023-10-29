George Russell (8th): "Not a good starting position".
Mercedes driver George Russell's frustration with the qualifying result in Mexico was written all over his face as he stepped in front of the TV cameras. The young Briton, who had made it into the final segment as third fastest in Q2, had to settle for eighth place in the end. Of the Q3 contenders, only the two Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were slower than him.
"It's a shame we only finished eighth in the end, because we showed strong pace at times, but we didn't deliver when it mattered," sighed the current WRC eighth-placed driver. And he admitted: "It's really frustrating when it all comes down to tyres, because at the end of the day it's the only thing that changes on consecutive runs."
"We didn't get it right, others did, we have to understand that. But eighth is definitely not a good starting position," stressed Russell, who knows, "Our race pace is strong, we're one of the fastest there. But it's going to be very difficult from eighth on the grid because we're the slowest car on the straights this weekend."
In general, consistency has been lacking, the 25-year-old complained. "On some runs we were strong, on others not, which was a bit confusing. On the last try we had a set of new tyres and tried something different on the out-lap, but it didn't work and the tyres weren't in the working window."
And Russell also cautioned, "In the race we have to watch the brakes and the power unit temperature is always a challenge too. We expected to be competitive here and I hope we can move up in the race. But it won't be easy."
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time