Fernando Alonso (13th): "Don't expect miracles".

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso was unable to go beyond 13th place in Mexico qualifying, even after Alex Albon's deleted lap time. His forecast for success at the GP is correspondingly modest.

In the final practice for the Mexico GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Fernando Alonso made it into the second qualifying segment. However, even after Alex Albon's lap time was cancelled, he did not get any further than 13th place. Naturally, the ambitious Asturian was not satisfied with that.

Alonso sighed: "Unfortunately, we've been struggling a bit for a few weekends, but this weekend even more than usual. We've tried a few things with the set-up of the car, but we seem to leave time everywhere over a lap." And he made his usual frank demand: "We need to understand that. We didn't put in our best performance and we now have to look to get back to our usual level as soon as possible."

The fact that his Aston Martin team focused on the race in Friday's free practice sessions offers reason for hope. "We prepared Sunday a bit better this weekend than Saturday, so maybe we have a chance in the race," confirmed the two-time champion.

At the same time, Alonso clarified: "But we were not really fast in any session, so I don't expect any miracles. The race will be tough for everyone because of the high temperatures and normally there is also a lot of traffic on this track. Still, I'm not giving up hope for points because at the end of the day I was also on top-10 course in Austin after starting from the pit lane. The race is long and we will give everything to get to the front. Let's see, we will certainly fight until the end."

Team boss Mike Krack added: "It was a disappointing qualifying session as we were not as competitive as we had hoped and the drivers did not feel comfortable in the car. We will look at everything closely to understand how we can improve before the race starts. We have a long race ahead of us and we will give everything to get to the front. In Austin we showed what's possible in race trim, so we're aiming for the points."



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



