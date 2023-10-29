Christian Horner: "We did well".

Nobody really expected this, not even the Ferrari team members themselves: In qualifying for the Mexico GP, Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap, with his team-mate Carlos Sainz right behind. Only in third place followed champion Max Verstappen, who in the end was less than a tenth off the Monegasque's pole time.

The Dutchman was not the only member of the Red Bull family to put in a good performance. His team-mate Sergio Pérez also received praise from team boss Christian Horner for his performance in front of his home crowd, as did Daniel Ricciardo from sister team AlphaTauri. The Briton, however, did not fail to acknowledge the good performance of the competition.

"It wasn't qualifying as we normally know it," Horner held, summing up, "We did well, but Ferrari really went all out at the end. I think they were surprised themselves. In Q1 and Q2 they seemed to be struggling and then they put in a very strong time in the first run in Q3. Then in the second run they couldn't improve."

Looking at the three-time world champion from his own ranks, the 49-year-old explained, "Max did a strong lap but it wasn't enough. Congratulations to Ferrari, they were very quick in a very confusing session."

But Horner also stressed, "It's also good to see Daniel in fourth and Checo in fifth." And he affirmed, "We are looking forward to the race. We have a good race car and as long as we don't have any problems on the first lap, we should be in a good position. On this track, you don't necessarily want to start at the front because it's a long way to the first corner. I'm curious to see if Ferrari will try to block the track, but it's quite a wide track. We can definitely expect an exciting GP."

Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



