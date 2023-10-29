Fred Vasseur: "A long way to the first corner".

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was pleased with Charles Leclerc's Mexico pole and Carlos Sainz's second place after qualifying. But the Frenchman knows that the points will only be distributed in the race.

"After the third free practice session, I was convinced that we could do well, but maybe not that well," admitted Fred Vasseur after qualifying in Mexico, where one factor in particular decided success or defeat.

"The performance this time was mainly determined by the tyres, because if you wanted too much at the beginning of the lap, there was a risk that they would degrade towards the end of the lap," explained the Ferrari team boss.

"We did very well in Q1 and Q2, and we had the advantage of having two new sets of the soft compound for Q3 for both Charles and Carlos, and the first fast laps proved to be the best," rejoiced the Frenchman, who at the same time cautioned, "Of course we are happy with the qualifying result, but we must not take off."

"We are already focusing on how we can turn this performance into the best possible result in the race, because we have seen that the field is very close. It's also a very long way to the first corner and the slipstream is an important factor here. But we still prefer to start from the front row. The fact that both drivers are separated by only six hundredths shows that the team is doing a good job," added the 55-year-old engineer.



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time

