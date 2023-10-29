Fred Vasseur: "A long way to the first corner".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"After the third free practice session, I was convinced that we could do well, but maybe not that well," admitted Fred Vasseur after qualifying in Mexico, where one factor in particular decided success or defeat.
"The performance this time was mainly determined by the tyres, because if you wanted too much at the beginning of the lap, there was a risk that they would degrade towards the end of the lap," explained the Ferrari team boss.
"We did very well in Q1 and Q2, and we had the advantage of having two new sets of the soft compound for Q3 for both Charles and Carlos, and the first fast laps proved to be the best," rejoiced the Frenchman, who at the same time cautioned, "Of course we are happy with the qualifying result, but we must not take off."
"We are already focusing on how we can turn this performance into the best possible result in the race, because we have seen that the field is very close. It's also a very long way to the first corner and the slipstream is an important factor here. But we still prefer to start from the front row. The fact that both drivers are separated by only six hundredths shows that the team is doing a good job," added the 55-year-old engineer.
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time