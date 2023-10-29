Max Verstappen to Carlos Sainz: "Do you want to swap?"

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz lamented the fact that he has to start from the dirty side of the track in Mexico. Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen then made him a generous offer.

As in Austin, Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. And in Mexico, his team-mate Carlos Sainz also delivered a strong performance, which is why the two Ferrari stars will share the front row of the grid. But behind the red front, Max Verstappen lines up third fastest.

And the Formula 1 champion knows that he has the opportunity to benefit from the slipstream of his front men on the long way to the first corner and pass them. Asked in the post-qualifying press conference what he thought the start would be like for pole-sitter Leclerc, the Monegasque said: "It will be like karting! No, honestly, we haven't talked about that yet."

"But it's hard to predict what will happen. It's basically about how well everyone gets off the line. After that we will just adapt," added the five-time GP winner. And he revealed: "We probably won't take too many risks. But it is difficult to assess what will happen in the first few metres apart from that. It depends entirely on whether I get a good or bad start, so it's also hard to plan when it comes to the first lap."

Sainz agreed with his stablemate: "It's impossible to predict." And he lamented, "The only thing I can say about it is that I start the race from the dirty side, and on this track that makes quite a big difference. I almost expected Max to beat me in quali and I can get away better from third position."

Verstappen then offered him, "Do you want to swap?" To which Sainz replied, "You know, I'm considering it! I think we will have a good start and have our fun on the way to the first corner. And I think Max will attack. We will both try to get a slipstream. The run up to the first corner is always a pleasure on this track."

Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time