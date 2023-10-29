Live ticker Mexico GP: Ferrari vs Verstappen

Before the Mexico GP: As in Belgium, Italy and the USA, Max Verstappen has to line up behind Ferrari at the start. But in the end, Max came out on top. Read in the live ticker how it goes in Mexico.

The interim records of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) could not be more different when it comes to starting from pole position and converting it into victories: Leclerc from Monaco has not taken a single victory from the past ten pole positions in 2022 and 2023! The last time he managed that was in Australia in 2022.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has won ten of his past ten pole positions. And when Verstappen couldn't start the race from the best grid position (which happened eight times in 2023), he usually still drove to victory - five times.

So it's Ferrari (front row with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz) against Max Verstappen. Find out whether this order might change at the start here in our live ticker with the most important moments of the Mexico GP.