Mexico GP on TV: Action at prime time

The final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix has indicated: the fans can look forward to a real treat. It starts in Mexico City at prime time, 21.00 in Europe.

The traditional GP in Mexico has always been good for surprises. Judging by the free practice session, no one had Ferrari on the cards for pole position, but now Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start the race from row 1. And let's be honest - who would have expected Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri in 4th place?

But watch out: Third-placed Max Verstappen has driven to victory from further back this year - from 6th on the grid (USA and Belgium) and even from 9th in Miami.

We will keep you up to date with our live ticker from Mexico from 8 p.m. onwards, but of course we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you.





Mexico GP on TV

Sunday, 29 October

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

20.25 hrs: ORF1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

20.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Preliminary reports on the raceItal

20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

20.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: ORF1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: Grand Prix of Mexico (71 laps)

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

23.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome

23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

23.55: ServusTV - Race Highlights





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time





