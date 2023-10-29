Mexico GP on TV: Action at prime time
The traditional GP in Mexico has always been good for surprises. Judging by the free practice session, no one had Ferrari on the cards for pole position, but now Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start the race from row 1. And let's be honest - who would have expected Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri in 4th place?
But watch out: Third-placed Max Verstappen has driven to victory from further back this year - from 6th on the grid (USA and Belgium) and even from 9th in Miami.
We will keep you up to date with our live ticker from Mexico from 8 p.m. onwards, but of course we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you.
Mexico GP on TV
Sunday, 29 October
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
20.25 hrs: ORF1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
20.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Preliminary reports on the raceItal
20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
20.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: ORF1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: Grand Prix of Mexico (71 laps)
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
23.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
23.55: ServusTV - Race Highlights
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time