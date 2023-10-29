Max Verstappen in Mexico: Strategic advantage

Max Verstappen had speed from his first Formula 1 race, at the tender age of 17 in 2015. Restraint was not necessarily one of the Dutchman's strengths in the early years of his Grand Prix career. That has changed.

On his way to a third World Championship title in 2023, the 26-year-old Red Bull Racing star has repeatedly proven - he has found the perfect balance of patience and speed. Even if he can't be the first to start a race, he divides his Grand Prix wisely enough to usually come out on top in the end.

Especially at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the starting position of third on the grid is excellent for the 50-time GP winner Verstappen: Firstly, only once in the past five years has someone won from pole in Mexico, and that was Max last year. And secondly, third on the grid is more of an advantage than a disadvantage.

The approach to the first corner is more than 800 metres long, Verstappen can start on the clean side. Max says: "Of course I want to make up places right at the start, but I can afford to wait."

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, on pole for the 22nd time in F1, has an inkling of what's coming: "We know Red Bull Racing has the better car in the race."



Two years ago, Verstappen also started the race in third place, behind the two Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton. And who was leading at turn one? Max Verstappen.



Verstappen shrugs it off: "You can't conjure up a start like that every time. It depends on how well you get away and how you position your car. A lot of it has to do with instinct. Your gut reaction is to the situation you're in. You can think a thousand times about what might happen at the start, but in the end it always turns out differently."



Today's Mexico GP will take place over 71 laps. In Friday's endurance runs, Max averaged half a second per lap faster than the Ferraris on medium tyres.



Lando Norris was even quicker, but he has to start from very far back and it would be a stroke of genius from the McLaren driver, or a very crazy Grand Prix, or both together, if he drove to victory in Mexico from that position.



In 2022, Verstappen drove to victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with just one tyre change - start on soft Pirelli, change to medium hard.



In 2023, however, the rollers of the traditional Milanese company are softer throughout. In other words, a one-stopper this time would be starting on medium-hard, then changing to hard.



In addition, Max Verstappen revealed: "I'm the only driver who has put two sets of hard tyres aside for the race."



If tyre wear is high in Mexico, Verstappen could therefore opt for a two-stop strategy, with a higher pace: start on medium hard, change to hard, change again to hard.



Max Verstappen's opponents do not have this flexibility.



Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



