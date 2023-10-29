Mexico GP: Lance Stroll starts from pit lane
Japanese Yuki Tsunoda provided faithful service in qualifying for the Mexico GP - he gave his AlphaTauri stablemates Daniel Ricciardo a wonderful slipstream in the first and second qualifying segments, whereupon the Australian promptly emerged in third and fourth place.
Then the two drivers parted ways: Tsunoda retired in the second qualifying segment, his 15th place on the grid is only of value for statisticians. Because after the change of the complete drive unit, the WRC-14th of 2021 has to move to the end of the field.
There he finds the US-American Logan Sargeant. The Williams driver was stripped of his best lap in the first qualifying segment, whereupon he retired without a time. Then the tenth-placed driver of the USA GP received a ten-place penalty for overtaking Tsunoda under yellow flag conditions (Alonso spun).
Another problem child: Lance Stroll. The Canadian was very unhappy with the handling of his race car after qualifying 18th. Aston Martin decided to change the set-up of the Aston Martin, so Stroll will have to start the race from the pit lane, as he did a week ago in Texas.
Starting grid Mexico GP
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
06 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
07th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes
09th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK)
17th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams
Start from the pit lane
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin
Qualifying, Mexico
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263
04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674
09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163
18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227
19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time