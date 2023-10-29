Mexico GP: Lance Stroll starts from pit lane

The order for the Mexican Grand Prix is not the same as after final practice: penalties for Tsunoda and Sargeant, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has had his car modified.

Japanese Yuki Tsunoda provided faithful service in qualifying for the Mexico GP - he gave his AlphaTauri stablemates Daniel Ricciardo a wonderful slipstream in the first and second qualifying segments, whereupon the Australian promptly emerged in third and fourth place.

Then the two drivers parted ways: Tsunoda retired in the second qualifying segment, his 15th place on the grid is only of value for statisticians. Because after the change of the complete drive unit, the WRC-14th of 2021 has to move to the end of the field.

There he finds the US-American Logan Sargeant. The Williams driver was stripped of his best lap in the first qualifying segment, whereupon he retired without a time. Then the tenth-placed driver of the USA GP received a ten-place penalty for overtaking Tsunoda under yellow flag conditions (Alonso spun).

Another problem child: Lance Stroll. The Canadian was very unhappy with the handling of his race car after qualifying 18th. Aston Martin decided to change the set-up of the Aston Martin, so Stroll will have to start the race from the pit lane, as he did a week ago in Texas.





Starting grid Mexico GP

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

06 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

07th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

09th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK)

17th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

Start from the pit lane

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin





Qualifying, Mexico

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:17.166 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:17.233

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

04 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:17.382

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.454

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:17.623

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:17.674

09 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:18.032

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:18,050

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:18.521

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:18,524

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:19.147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:19.080

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:19.163

18th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:21.554

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



