Max Verstappen: "True strategy never implemented".

Max Verstappen takes his 51st Formula 1 victory in the Mexico GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The world champion shows a flawless performance and says: "We were never able to implement our true strategy."

Fabulous show by Max Verstappen at the traditional Mexican GP: The Red Bull Racing star drives from 3rd on the grid to victory again, his 51st in the premier class (the same number as Alain Prost), his 16th this season (a new record), his fifth in Mexico. At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the 26-year-old Dutchman achieved his 95th podium finish in the premier class.

For his Red Bull Racing team it is the 18th success in 19 races in the 2023 GP season, the 110th overall.

Max Verstappen is visibly pleased with his performance and says of his race: "The whole team did a great job, thank you very much! We did everything right in the Grand Prix. Ironically, we couldn't show our true strategy at all because of the race stoppage, so with another pit stop."

"But you have to react in these situations to whatever is thrown at you. My start was very good and I was able to take the lead straight away. That made everything much easier, of course."



"I had to watch the tyre wear, but after the race the car really flew. It was wonderful to drive."



"The only thing I'm not happy about today: that Sergio Pérez retired right after the start, what a shame. I'm sure he would have had the speed to be on the podium with me."



What comes after the new record of 16 wins per season? Max grins: "Victories 17 and 18, of course! No, seriously - we get to have a really magical season. We have both titles on the line, so we can enjoy racing a lot without any pressure. Of course the goal is to win more races."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12