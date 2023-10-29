Max Verstappen: "True strategy never implemented".
Fabulous show by Max Verstappen at the traditional Mexican GP: The Red Bull Racing star drives from 3rd on the grid to victory again, his 51st in the premier class (the same number as Alain Prost), his 16th this season (a new record), his fifth in Mexico. At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the 26-year-old Dutchman achieved his 95th podium finish in the premier class.
For his Red Bull Racing team it is the 18th success in 19 races in the 2023 GP season, the 110th overall.
Max Verstappen is visibly pleased with his performance and says of his race: "The whole team did a great job, thank you very much! We did everything right in the Grand Prix. Ironically, we couldn't show our true strategy at all because of the race stoppage, so with another pit stop."
"But you have to react in these situations to whatever is thrown at you. My start was very good and I was able to take the lead straight away. That made everything much easier, of course."
"I had to watch the tyre wear, but after the race the car really flew. It was wonderful to drive."
"The only thing I'm not happy about today: that Sergio Pérez retired right after the start, what a shame. I'm sure he would have had the speed to be on the podium with me."
What comes after the new record of 16 wins per season? Max grins: "Victories 17 and 18, of course! No, seriously - we get to have a really magical season. We have both titles on the line, so we can enjoy racing a lot without any pressure. Of course the goal is to win more races."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12