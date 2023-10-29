Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/2nd): "Dangers like crazy".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Grandiose performance by 38-year-old Lewis Hamilton in Mexico City: After 71 laps at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the seven-time world champion crossed the finish line in second place, well behind winner Max Verstappen but easily ahead of the two Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
This is the Briton's sixth podium finish of the year, his second in a row, but a week ago his Mercedes was withdrawn from the classification hours after the race - floor plate too badly abraded.
The 103-time GP winner admits after his strong Grand Prix: "Honestly - I wasn't always sure of myself. Because in between I doubted whether we were right with our tyre strategy. In retrospect, I have to say that my team did a great job, and the tyre changes were flawless, so many thanks to the whole team."
"This result feels so good, because after the great joy of second place in Texas came the setback with the disqualification. Here, not everything went according to plan in practice, but once again the car came to life in the race, so to speak."
At the very end, the seven-time world champion treated himself to the best race lap (as in Monaco, Belgium and Singapore). Lewis: "I was amazed myself at how well the medium tyres held up to the finish. Some people had expected the tyres to break down towards the end, but that didn't happen. The tyres held up much better than expected."
"I'm over the moon at the moment, I feel fresh and lively, I could go straight on from here. I was driving like crazy to make up ground from 5th on the grid. But everything worked out great today."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12