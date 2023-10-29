Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/2nd): "Dangers like crazy".

Second place for Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton at the traditional GP in Mexico. The Englishman shows an attacking drive from 5th on the grid and stands on the podium for the 197th time in Formula 1. "I drove like ve

Grandiose performance by 38-year-old Lewis Hamilton in Mexico City: After 71 laps at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the seven-time world champion crossed the finish line in second place, well behind winner Max Verstappen but easily ahead of the two Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

This is the Briton's sixth podium finish of the year, his second in a row, but a week ago his Mercedes was withdrawn from the classification hours after the race - floor plate too badly abraded.

The 103-time GP winner admits after his strong Grand Prix: "Honestly - I wasn't always sure of myself. Because in between I doubted whether we were right with our tyre strategy. In retrospect, I have to say that my team did a great job, and the tyre changes were flawless, so many thanks to the whole team."

"This result feels so good, because after the great joy of second place in Texas came the setback with the disqualification. Here, not everything went according to plan in practice, but once again the car came to life in the race, so to speak."



At the very end, the seven-time world champion treated himself to the best race lap (as in Monaco, Belgium and Singapore). Lewis: "I was amazed myself at how well the medium tyres held up to the finish. Some people had expected the tyres to break down towards the end, but that didn't happen. The tyres held up much better than expected."



"I'm over the moon at the moment, I feel fresh and lively, I could go straight on from here. I was driving like crazy to make up ground from 5th on the grid. But everything worked out great today."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12