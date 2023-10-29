Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Pérez crash, boos!

The 19th Formula 1 World Championship round of the 2023 season ends with third place for Charles Leclerc in Mexico. But after the GP, the Monegasque was booed mercilessly - because of his collision in turn 1 with Sergio Pérez!

Charles Leclerc is contrite after the Mexican Grand Prix: he is literally the bogeyman in Mexico at the moment - after his third place he was booed by many of Sergio Pérez's supporters.

Shortly after the start, three cars turned into the first corner side by side - on the inside Max Verstappen, who had taken the lead from third on the grid, in the middle pole man Leclerc, on the outside left Pérez tried his luck. It did not go well.

Contact between Leclerc's car and Pérez's car, the RBR racer of "Checo" went up, crashed hard on the asphalt, underbody broken, out.

For Leclerc it was worse than he had feared: He could not keep up with Verstappen's speed and had to admit defeat to Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

Leclerc could not really enjoy his 28th podium (like former Ferrari star Clay Regazzoni). Somewhat without a chance against the boos and whistles, Leclerc said: "Guys, guys, guys! You have to understand that in that situation there was simply no more room."



"I was trapped on the inside, and at some point Checo has to give in. I'm very sorry that Pérez had to retire, but my car was damaged too."



Continued boos, whistles again.



Leclerc tries again: "It was certainly not intentional, but I simply ran out of room. It was a racing incident and I'm not happy about how that came about."



"On the second start we struggled with the hard tyres. Hamilton did much better with the medium hard compound and the striking wear we expected on his rollers at the end of the Grand Prix, it just didn't come."



"It's never nice when you start from pole position and can't win. And it's even more unpleasant when you have to accept boos. But that's just the way life goes sometimes."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12