Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Pérez crash, boos!
Charles Leclerc is contrite after the Mexican Grand Prix: he is literally the bogeyman in Mexico at the moment - after his third place he was booed by many of Sergio Pérez's supporters.
Shortly after the start, three cars turned into the first corner side by side - on the inside Max Verstappen, who had taken the lead from third on the grid, in the middle pole man Leclerc, on the outside left Pérez tried his luck. It did not go well.
Contact between Leclerc's car and Pérez's car, the RBR racer of "Checo" went up, crashed hard on the asphalt, underbody broken, out.
For Leclerc it was worse than he had feared: He could not keep up with Verstappen's speed and had to admit defeat to Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.
Leclerc could not really enjoy his 28th podium (like former Ferrari star Clay Regazzoni). Somewhat without a chance against the boos and whistles, Leclerc said: "Guys, guys, guys! You have to understand that in that situation there was simply no more room."
"I was trapped on the inside, and at some point Checo has to give in. I'm very sorry that Pérez had to retire, but my car was damaged too."
Continued boos, whistles again.
Leclerc tries again: "It was certainly not intentional, but I simply ran out of room. It was a racing incident and I'm not happy about how that came about."
"On the second start we struggled with the hard tyres. Hamilton did much better with the medium hard compound and the striking wear we expected on his rollers at the end of the Grand Prix, it just didn't come."
"It's never nice when you start from pole position and can't win. And it's even more unpleasant when you have to accept boos. But that's just the way life goes sometimes."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12