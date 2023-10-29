Sergio Pérez on the crash with Leclerc: "There was a gap".

The Mexican fans at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez could not believe their eyes: collision between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez shortly after the start, the local hero out, huge disappointment.

Sergio "Checo" Pérez had dreamed of winning his home race in Mexico. That dream fizzled out after 811 metres of this Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - contact between the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull Racing race car of Pérez, the car of "Checo" rose and slammed brutally to the ground, creating irreparable damage, out.

Pérez was close to tears: "I had had such a good start and was able to push forward quickly. I saw a gap and sensed the chance to take the lead."

"All of a sudden there was Leclerc next to me, I didn't expect him at all. I thought I had already passed him."

"Of course I'm disappointed, but I realise that Charles had no room to manoeuvre in the middle, it was different for Max on the far right. At the end of the day, for all the disillusionment, it's a racing incident, I can't blame Charles."



"I was able to brake on the outside at the latest and I really believed I could take the lead here. Looking back, you're always the super-smart one, and if I could decide again, I'd probably take my foot off the gas and try again against Charles later."



"But I'm a racer, the gap was there and in front of your own crowd you don't want to back down, you want to take the lead. At that moment, I was only thinking about the win."



"The retirement is so bitter, especially because I wanted to shine in front of my loyal fans. I had the best start of the whole year and in the end I'm empty-handed."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12