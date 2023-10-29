Sergio Pérez on the crash with Leclerc: "There was a gap".
Sergio "Checo" Pérez had dreamed of winning his home race in Mexico. That dream fizzled out after 811 metres of this Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - contact between the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull Racing race car of Pérez, the car of "Checo" rose and slammed brutally to the ground, creating irreparable damage, out.
Pérez was close to tears: "I had had such a good start and was able to push forward quickly. I saw a gap and sensed the chance to take the lead."
"All of a sudden there was Leclerc next to me, I didn't expect him at all. I thought I had already passed him."
"Of course I'm disappointed, but I realise that Charles had no room to manoeuvre in the middle, it was different for Max on the far right. At the end of the day, for all the disillusionment, it's a racing incident, I can't blame Charles."
"I was able to brake on the outside at the latest and I really believed I could take the lead here. Looking back, you're always the super-smart one, and if I could decide again, I'd probably take my foot off the gas and try again against Charles later."
"But I'm a racer, the gap was there and in front of your own crowd you don't want to back down, you want to take the lead. At that moment, I was only thinking about the win."
"The retirement is so bitter, especially because I wanted to shine in front of my loyal fans. I had the best start of the whole year and in the end I'm empty-handed."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12