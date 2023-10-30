Nico Hülkenberg (Haas/13th): Fear for Magnussen

German Nico Hülkenberg fought back like a lion in his 200th Grand Prix, but with degrading tyres there was nothing he could do - only 13th place for the Haas racer.

Nico Hülkenberg's 200th Grand Prix got off to a great start: he immediately moved up from 12th on the grid to eighth place, and he defended that position like a lion later on. But then there were signs of what was inevitable: the Haas race car was very fast on the straights, but the tyre wear was higher than on other cars.

At the end of the Grand Prix, Nico lost place after place, against Albon, against Ocon, against Gasly and also against Tsunoda. In the end, he only finished 13th and Hülkenberg's brave drive went unrewarded.

Nico: "None of that matters to me today. First of all, I'm just relieved that Kevin is okay after his serious accident."

Nico on his race: "I knew it would be very difficult to finish after the second start for 37 laps on these tyres. With the medium-hard rollers, it was ultimately a hopeless endeavour."



"We were on a one-stop strategy, we had already used the hard tyre, we had no other choice with the tyres. The timing of the race stoppage was just unfavourable for us."



"I'm sure I pissed off some drivers today and they now know every detail of the rear of my race car. My only consolation today is that I sold my skin as hard as I could."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



