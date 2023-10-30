Nico Hülkenberg (Haas/13th): Fear for Magnussen
Nico Hülkenberg's 200th Grand Prix got off to a great start: he immediately moved up from 12th on the grid to eighth place, and he defended that position like a lion later on. But then there were signs of what was inevitable: the Haas race car was very fast on the straights, but the tyre wear was higher than on other cars.
At the end of the Grand Prix, Nico lost place after place, against Albon, against Ocon, against Gasly and also against Tsunoda. In the end, he only finished 13th and Hülkenberg's brave drive went unrewarded.
Nico: "None of that matters to me today. First of all, I'm just relieved that Kevin is okay after his serious accident."
Nico on his race: "I knew it would be very difficult to finish after the second start for 37 laps on these tyres. With the medium-hard rollers, it was ultimately a hopeless endeavour."
"We were on a one-stop strategy, we had already used the hard tyre, we had no other choice with the tyres. The timing of the race stoppage was just unfavourable for us."
"I'm sure I pissed off some drivers today and they now know every detail of the rear of my race car. My only consolation today is that I sold my skin as hard as I could."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12