Dr Helmut Marko: No reproach to Sergio Pérez

That's how close luck and misfortune are in Formula 1 racing: Max Verstappen won another Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez was already out after the first 811 metres - collision with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko assessed the events at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sky: "We knew we would be fast in the race. The decisive factor was that Max overtook both Ferraris at the start. Then he managed his race with confidence from the front. The race stoppage came at a bit of an inopportune time for us, but all the same - an absolute top performance again from Verstappen."

"As for Pérez going Leclerc: a racing accident, these things can happen. The chance for him was there. He was on the outside and Leclerc in the middle. It was a pure racing incident, you can't blame anyone for that. But it's a shame, we lost 19 points to Hamilton."

Marko backs the Mexican: "Checo has his contract for 2024 and he will drive for us. It was a great performance from him this weekend until the first lap, and I am convinced that he would have finished on the podium.





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12