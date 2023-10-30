Dr Helmut Marko: No reproach to Sergio Pérez
That's how close luck and misfortune are in Formula 1 racing: Max Verstappen won another Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez was already out after the first 811 metres - collision with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko assessed the events at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sky: "We knew we would be fast in the race. The decisive factor was that Max overtook both Ferraris at the start. Then he managed his race with confidence from the front. The race stoppage came at a bit of an inopportune time for us, but all the same - an absolute top performance again from Verstappen."
"As for Pérez going Leclerc: a racing accident, these things can happen. The chance for him was there. He was on the outside and Leclerc in the middle. It was a pure racing incident, you can't blame anyone for that. But it's a shame, we lost 19 points to Hamilton."
Marko backs the Mexican: "Checo has his contract for 2024 and he will drive for us. It was a great performance from him this weekend until the first lap, and I am convinced that he would have finished on the podium.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12