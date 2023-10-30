Toto Wolff (Mercedes): Hamilton's drive incredible

Great second place by Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is visibly pleased: "We can be happy for very different reasons."

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell put up a strong fight in Mexico, Hamilton second behind Max Verstappen, Russell sixth.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: "We can be happy for very different reasons. Hamilton's drive was incredible. We weren't sure if the tyres on his car would last until the end. He was strong - the last lap was the fastest lap of the whole Grand Prix. The car was good. If we can get it better in practice, maybe we can play up front."

"It's not clear to us ourselves why we were behind Ferrari in practice and then faster in the race. We had a really fast Q2. The fastest car and the best time. Then the temperatures drop three degrees and we are totally out of the tyre window. Today in the race the temperatures were high. Yesterday it went the other way for Ferrari. They were in front and nobody understood why."

Could Mercedes have won this race? Toto Wolff: "No, you have to be realistic. We had trimmed the cars for a lot of downforce. The best result of all for us is second place, and that's what we got today."



On George Russell's race, Wolff says: "A difficult weekend for him. Driving behind and fighting with Sainz, he wrecked his tyres. Lewis managed to keep the tyre alive. Now we have to look at what the differences were in the driving."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



