Toto Wolff (Mercedes): Hamilton's drive incredible
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell put up a strong fight in Mexico, Hamilton second behind Max Verstappen, Russell sixth.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: "We can be happy for very different reasons. Hamilton's drive was incredible. We weren't sure if the tyres on his car would last until the end. He was strong - the last lap was the fastest lap of the whole Grand Prix. The car was good. If we can get it better in practice, maybe we can play up front."
"It's not clear to us ourselves why we were behind Ferrari in practice and then faster in the race. We had a really fast Q2. The fastest car and the best time. Then the temperatures drop three degrees and we are totally out of the tyre window. Today in the race the temperatures were high. Yesterday it went the other way for Ferrari. They were in front and nobody understood why."
Could Mercedes have won this race? Toto Wolff: "No, you have to be realistic. We had trimmed the cars for a lot of downforce. The best result of all for us is second place, and that's what we got today."
On George Russell's race, Wolff says: "A difficult weekend for him. Driving behind and fighting with Sainz, he wrecked his tyres. Lewis managed to keep the tyre alive. Now we have to look at what the differences were in the driving."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 hrs
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12