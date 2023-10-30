Timo Glock: "Boos for Leclerc? Not his fault
Boos and shrill whistles for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after his third place in Mexico. Shortly after the start, there was a collision between his race car and the car of Sergio Pérez, the Mexican was out, the audience was served.
But Sky GP expert Timo Glock says: "Of course the fans were disappointed that Sergio Pérez was out of the race. But the fact is: it wasn't Leclerc's fault! Leclerc was in the middle between the two RBR race cars, Pérez turned in too early. What do you want to do about it? That's just how it is for Leclerc when the local fans lose their driver. But he shouldn't feel sorry."
Ferrari then also had to line up behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. Timo continued, "I didn't expect that. After qualifying and the practice sessions, it looked like they hadn't found the right set-up."
"For the race, Mercedes have obviously managed to get a better balance into the car. Lewis Hamilton did that well, he had great speed and was fighting his way to the front. George Russell is a bit behind."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154
05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04. Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06. Norris 169
07 Leclerc 166
08. Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6th
18th Zhou 6
19th Magnussen 3
20th Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12