Timo Glock: "Boos for Leclerc? Not his fault

Collision between the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull Racing racer of Sergio Pérez shortly after the start of the Mexico GP. Pérez out, Leclerc booed. Timo Glock thinks: wrongly.

Boos and shrill whistles for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after his third place in Mexico. Shortly after the start, there was a collision between his race car and the car of Sergio Pérez, the Mexican was out, the audience was served.

But Sky GP expert Timo Glock says: "Of course the fans were disappointed that Sergio Pérez was out of the race. But the fact is: it wasn't Leclerc's fault! Leclerc was in the middle between the two RBR race cars, Pérez turned in too early. What do you want to do about it? That's just how it is for Leclerc when the local fans lose their driver. But he shouldn't feel sorry."

Ferrari then also had to line up behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. Timo continued, "I didn't expect that. After qualifying and the practice sessions, it looked like they hadn't found the right set-up."



"For the race, Mercedes have obviously managed to get a better balance into the car. Lewis Hamilton did that well, he had great speed and was fighting his way to the front. George Russell is a bit behind."





Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27,154

05th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33,266

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48,573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:20.597

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Retired

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, Suspension

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04. Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06. Norris 169

07 Leclerc 166

08. Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6th

18th Zhou 6

19th Magnussen 3

20th Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12